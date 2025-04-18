Focus On Protecting Rights Of Own Minorities: India Slams B'desh For 'Unwarranted' Comments On Bengal Violence

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) India on Friday firmly rejected Bangladesh's remarks regarding the recent violence in West Bengal, calling them unwarranted and misleading.

The comments from Dhaka came in the wake of protests against the Waqf(Amendment) Act, during which Bangladesh urged Indian authorities to ensure the safety of the minority Muslim population in the state.

In a strong rebuttal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Bangladesh to focus on its own human rights situation rather than commenting on India's internal affairs.

Responding to media queries about the statements made by Bangladeshi officials, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free."

"Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its minorities," the statement added.

The statement comes amid heightened political and communal tensions in West Bengal, where protests erupted against the new legislation.

The unrest led to isolated incidents of violence, prompting a political war of words and international attention.

Bangladesh's call for the protection of minorities in India was met with criticism from Indian authorities, who described the move as an attempt to deflect from the ongoing human rights issues in Bangladesh itself, particularly those involving religious minorities.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the the violence in the state "communal riots".

Addressing a meeting organised by Imams and Muezzins at the Netaji Indoor stadium with representatives from all religious faiths, she said: "I saw a news report, quoting Home Ministry sources, saying the perpetrators came from Bangladesh. I have only one question for the Home Ministry. Why were these people allowed to enter Bengal? The border is not our responsibility."

Three people, including a teenager, lost their lives in the violence sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.