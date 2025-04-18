Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 5th December 2024).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



Note: ISX will be closed on Dec. 10, 2024 (Tuesday) due to a public holiday (Victory Day). The next trading session will be held on Dec. 11, 2024 (Wednesday).

Please click HERE for RS Weekly Bulletin.