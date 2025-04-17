403
Productive Trump-Sheinbaum Call Highlights Fragile Truce In North American Trade Conflict
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 16, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a phone call that both described as“very productive.”
This exchange followed weeks of tension after Trump's administration imposed sweeping tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, citing concerns over migration and drug trafficking.
The United States used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to bypass the USMCA's usual tariff restrictions, marking a first in trade relations between the two countries.
Trump's executive orders levied 25% tariffs on most goods from Mexico and Canada, with a 10% rate for Canadian oil and energy. These tariffs, which took effect in early February, threatened to disrupt tightly integrated supply chains and raise prices for American consumers.
The U.S. justified the move by blaming Mexico and Canada for failing to stem illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the United States. Trump also argued that the tariffs would encourage manufacturers to shift production back to the U.S.
In addition, the tariffs put Mexico's export-driven economy at risk. More than 80% of Mexican exports go to the U.S., and the automotive sector, which employs over a million people and accounts for 5% of Mexico's GDP, faces the greatest exposure.
Tariff Threats and Economic Uncertainty
S&P Global estimates that a 25% tariff could add $5,250 to the cost of a $25,000 vehicle. The Mexican finance ministry responded by lowering its 2025 growth forecast to a range of 1.5% to 2.3%. This is down from previous expectations of 2.0% to 3.0%.
Mexico's central bank cut its own forecast to just 0.6% growth, citing deep uncertainty. After negotiations and increased cooperation on border security, Trump agreed to pause tariffs on USMCA-compliant goods from Mexico and Canada. The pause will last until April 2, 2025.
This move shielded most Mexican exports, including agricultural products and electronics, from immediate duties. However, tariffs on autos, steel, and aluminum remain in place, and the threat of broader tariffs persists.
The fragile truce leaves both economies exposed. Mexico's government now focuses on boosting domestic production and seeking further exemptions. For American businesses, the dispute raises costs and complicates cross-border supply chains.
The outcome of ongoing talks will determine whether North America's economic integration survives this latest test. All data and statements in this article are based on official government releases and public economic reports.
