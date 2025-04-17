403
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 17/04: Consolidation (Signal)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 9th April was not triggered, as there was no bullish price action when the support level at $1.1021 was first reached.Today's EUR/USD Signals
- Risk 0.75%. Trades must be entered before 5pm London time
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1430. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1345, $1.1272, or $1.1241.
- Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
Concerning the Euro, the European Central Bank will be holding a policy meeting today at 1:15pm London time, followed half an hour later by the usual presser. Regarding the USD, there will be a release of Unemployment Claims at 1:30pm.
