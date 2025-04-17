Black Dragon Capitalsm And CCG Catalyst, A Highly Regarded Bank Consulting And Research Advisory Firm, On Fintechs

This partnership between Black Dragon CapitalSM and CCG Catalyst aims to identify leading technologies that can address the unique challenges faced by banks and credit unions.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-phased investment firm Black Dragon CapitalSM has partnered with leading banking consulting and research advisory firm CCG Catalyst to identify innovative financial technologies that solve critical needs for community banks and credit unions.

Black Dragon CapitalSM ("Black Dragon") was founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology and Credit Union and community banking leaders who created the firm's completely different approach to investing. Led by a collaborative team, Black Dragon CapitalSM has a unique approach to investing which combines deep domain operating expertise, community impact focus, and the ability of successfully transforming companies. The firm focuses on high potential value-based investments in technology growth segments undergoing significant disruption, where it can leverage its team's deep industry experience to overcome challenges and add value.

CCG Catalyst is a leading bank consulting and research advisory firm that helps banks, credit unions and fintechs navigate the rapidly changing financial landscape. They provide strategic guidance and insights on topics such as core and digital technology, payments, migration, and transformation. The firm helps clients achieve their goals by combining deep industry expertise, data-driven analysis, and innovative solutions.

The leaders behind the two firms have worked together for over 20 years and have great respect for their knowledge and success in their respective fields.

This partnership between Black Dragon CapitalSM and CCG Catalyst aims to identify leading technologies that can address the unique challenges faced by banks and credit unions. Both firms will work together to determine the needs of the market and explore different solutions that can help banks and credit unions stay competitive and win amidst the rapidly changing industry landscape.

"We are familiar with the high standard in which the CCG Catalyst works and we're looking forward to collaborating with them for this endeavor," said Joe Lockwood, Advisor at Black Dragon CapitalSM and CEO of Black Dragon portfolio company Open Banking Solutions.

"Black Dragon CapitalSM has been at the forefront of driving much-needed change for communities heavily impacted by digital disruption, which includes credit unions and banks. We have worked alongside them for years and we are familiar with their ability to transform companies. Through this partnership, we are confident that we can draw from each other's strengths and deliver the technology that can empower credit unions, banks, and their communities," said Paul Schaus, Founder and Managing Partner of CCG Catalyst.

Black Dragon CapitalSM has recently emphasized its focus on fintech, reinforcing its commitment to empowering credit unions and banks. Strategic alliances with firms like CCG Catalyst and partnerships with credit unions such as SchoolsFirst FCU are the first in a list of many collaborative efforts which put the firm in a vantage position in terms of networks, expertise, talent, and capital.

"We are excited to have the team from CCG Catalyst on board! Our shared goal requires the expertise of people who have an in-depth knowledge of the industry. After having worked with credit unions and banks for decades, we believe the CCG Catalyst team will bring unique insights which will ultimately help us solutions that can have the most positive impact on the community," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., the Founder and CEO of Black Dragon CapitalSM who has built a career creating community-focused financial solutions.

Media Contact / Inquiries:

Aren Wong

Social Media Manager, Black Dragon CapitalSM

[email protected]

