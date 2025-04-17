Akzonobel Launches Hyperdurable Stone Effect D3000 Powder Coatings To Withstand The Most Challenging Environments For Longer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Interpon D3000 Stone Effect collection gives aluminum surfaces the beautiful natural look and texture of stone without any of the inconvenience or cost associated with using the actual material. With stone effect finishes remaining much in demand in North America, architects are constantly striving to find ways of achieving the look and quality of stone but in a more sustainable and cost-effective way and without any of the issues related to sourcing, transporting, installing and maintaining the real thing.

Using an Interpon D Stone Effect powder coating removes all of these challenges and brings a number of further benefits. Natural stone erodes over time and needs constant repair; an Interpon powder coating protects aluminum surfaces over the long term.

The newly launched Interpon D3000 Stone Effect range also meets the stringent performance requirements of AAMA 2605, offering a 30-year integrity and 20-year decorative warranty on the coating performance when applied by an Interpon Approved Applicator.

Baron Schreuder, Regional Commercial Director for Powder Coatings North America at AkzoNobel, is excited to give customers in the region even greater choice of Stone Effect powder coatings with a new hyperdurable variant: "Our locally manufactured powder coatings offer a reliable and in many cases better alternative to traditional liquid finishes, helping tackle both costs and safety concerns for high-rise metal components while achieving the rich look of natural stone.

"This hyperdurable version of the Interpon D Stone Effect gives designers the opportunity to move beyond the status quo, creating buildings with surfaces that are protected for longer, are more sustainable, and meet the AAMA 2605 specifications."

As a powder coating, Interpon D3000 Stone Effect is free of any Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and any overspray can be captured and reused, thus helping to support a company's sustainability agenda. It is also backed by an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), which means the raw materials, manufacture and transportation associated with creating the product have been assessed by an independent third-party for transparent sustainability credentials.

About AkzoNobel

Since 1792, we have been supplying the innovative paints and coatings that help to color people's lives and protect what matters most. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Sikkens, International, Dulux and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We are active in more than 150 countries and use our expertise to sustain and enhance the fabric of everyday life. AkzoNobel believes every surface is an opportunity. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering and long-established paint company that is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions and preserving the best of what we have today – while creating an even better tomorrow. Let's paint the future together.

For more information please visit .

SOURCE AkzoNobel Coatings, Inc.