Liquid Web's Experts Share Cloud Strategies For Regulated Industries In Exclusive Webinar

It's no longer just about keeping the lights on, it's about staying competitive, secure, and resilient.

This exclusive event will equip IT leaders and decision-makers in healthcare, finance, and legal sectors with actionable strategies for migrating mission-critical workloads to the cloud, without sacrificing compliance, performance, or peace of mind.

Rising Infrastructure Costs and Global Tariffs Drive Urgent Shift to the Cloud

In 2024, as energy and cooling costs rose due to inflation and supply chain constraints, data center systems prices surged nearly 35% , and overall IT spending grew over 7%, according to Gartner .

Additionally, the explosion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) workloads , which require more powerful GPUs and denser compute clusters, increased demand and pricing alongside it. What's more, this increased demand was coupled with soaring material and skilled labor costs , making the construction of new data centers even more costly.

The rising costs show no signs of stopping. In fact, this year Gartner projects that data center systems costs are projected to grow almost 16%, with overall IT spend following suit at 9%.

Compounding the issue, tariffs on semiconductors and hardware have driven up the cost of servers, networking equipment, and storage systems, making predictable IT spend harder to achieve for regulated industries.

Key Challenges of Traditional On-Premises Infrastructure in Regulated Industries

Rising and unpredictable costs are just the beginning. Retaining traditional on-premises infrastructure also exposes organizations to significant operational, security, and compliance risks:



Compliance & Audit Burden: Complex regulatory standards require resource-heavy audits and ongoing manual upkeep, increasing the risk of gaps and human error.

Security Limitations: Limited real-time threat detection and manual patching leaves systems vulnerable. High physical security costs have inconsistent implementation.

Scalability & Flexibility Issues: Hardware-based scaling is slow and expensive, and over-provisioning leads to resource waste and higher operational costs.

Operational Overhead: Frequent hardware refresh cycles drive up capital expenses. It also requires specialized IT staff, which can be challenging amid talent shortages.

Disaster Recovery Challenges: Minimal geographic redundancy increases outage risks. Manual backups and failovers result in slower recovery times. Innovation Barriers: Caution around compliance hinders tech adoption. Legacy systems delay integration of modern tools like AI and containers.

"Regulated industries that fail to modernize their infrastructure risk falling behind in a rapidly evolving digital landscape," says Callie Mykut, VP of Sales at Liquid Web.

"Staying on-prem means dealing with mounting operational overhead, constant compliance maintenance, limited scalability, and heightened risk exposure. It's no longer just about keeping the lights on, it's about staying competitive, secure, and resilient. This webinar will help organizations take the first step toward a more agile, compliant, and future-proof cloud strategy."

What Attendees Will Learn



Key factors to consider before moving off-prem, from cost implications to risk management.

How to maintain HIPAA, PCI, and SOC compliance in the cloud.

Tailored strategies for the healthcare, finance, and legal sectors.

Real-world case studies and business benefits of successful cloud adoption. A step-by-step guide to seamless, secure, and future-proof cloud migrations.

Who Should Attend

This webinar is designed for professionals and decision-makers in regulated industries, including:

Healthcare : CIOs, compliance officers, and EHR/EMR system managers.

Finance : CTOs, risk and security leaders, and fintech innovators.

️Legal : Managing partners, legal IT leaders, and SaaS/eDiscovery providers.

Save Your Seat

Date: Tuesday, April 28th

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

