Liquidtext Launches Real-Time Collaboration, Revolutionizing Document Workflows

LiquidText collaborated closely with organizations around the world to identify user requirements and test its collaboration features. Among these key partners was WongPartnership, one of Singapore's premier law firms, whose attorneys played a critical role from initial requirements gathering through beta testing.

"At WongPartnership, innovation has always been a core priority as we firmly believe in the transformative opportunities that new technologies bring. As an early adopter of LiquidText, we were pleased to assist in beta testing LiquidText's real-time collaboration tools, which have already made a significant impact by streamlining workflows for our litigation and case preparation teams. We look forward to further enhancing efficiencies as the solution evolves," said Chou Sean Yu, Deputy Managing Partner and Head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution at WongPartnership LLP.

New real-time collaboration capabilities include:



Simultaneous Editing : Multiple users can annotate and edit documents concurrently without conflicts.

Privacy Controls : Draft notes privately, sharing them only when ready.

Enhanced Communication : Comments and @-mentions keep communication precise and organized. Visual Activity Indicators : Real-time cursor tracking shows exactly where collaborators are active.

Real-world applications include:



Courtroom Coordination : Real-time strategy updates during live court proceedings.

M&A Negotiations : Teams securely review and negotiate documents simultaneously across multiple locations.

Patent Reviews : Streamlined collaborative assessments of complex IP filings.

Medical Collaboration : Rapid, synchronized reviews of patient records and research.

Academic Research : Efficiently shared annotations and literature reviews. Financial Analysis : Real-time collaborative reviews of sensitive financial documents.

LiquidText's collaboration features are available starting April 16, 2025. Existing subscriptions allow one collaborator per project, while the new Unlimited+ subscription and enterprise plans offer extensive collaboration options.

"We designed real-time collaboration specifically for high-stakes, fast-moving environments, where every second counts," said Craig Tashman, CEO of LiquidText. "With feedback and validation from professionals around the world, we are confident this update will set a new standard for document collaboration."

For more information, visit LiquidText/collaboration

About LiquidText: LiquidText provides powerful document analysis and collaboration software tailored for professionals and students, enabling users to easily review, annotate, and analyze complex documents. Used by leading law firms, universities, and other organizations across the globe, LiquidText is committed to continually innovating and enhancing productivity in document workflows.

