Infinidat Recognized On The CRN® Storage 100 List For The Sixth Consecutive Year; Recognized As One Of 2025’S 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company , has included Infinidat on thein the Software Defined Storage category. This recognition is the sixth consecutive year that Infinidat has been named to CRN's prestigious annual Storage 100 list. Infinidat was chosen for its dedication to bringing best-in-class enterprise storage solutions to the channel. As part of the CRN Storage 100, Infinidat is also recognized as one of the“50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors.”

“Being named to the CRN Storage 100 list for the sixth time and being recognized as one of the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors in 2025 reinforce our continued powerful partnership with the channel. We love working with our channel partners to provide enterprise customers with exceptional technical and business value with Infinidat's enterprise storage solutions,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat.“CRN's recognition adds to the growing number of awards and accolades that Infinidat is receiving for our work with channel partners, whether it's for our technical innovation, our 5-star rated partner program, or our channel leadership team. With incredible forward momentum, Infinidat is creating new opportunities for partners to increase their revenues and profitability.”

The CRN Storage 100 spotlights storage vendors, such as Infinidat, for their transformational advantages, cutting-edge technology, and high-impact strategic partnerships. The Storage 100 list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to optimize their portfolios with critical storage solutions in areas such as software-defined storage, next-generation data protection, storage management, hybrid multi-cloud, and cyber resilience. Companies on the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors list are recognized for bringing software capabilities, services and cloud connectivity to storage technology.

“We're pleased to highlight the companies on the Storage 100 list for their commitment to working hand in hand with the channel to deliver transformational storage solutions,” Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“These technology vendors consistently prioritize meaningful storage innovation and evolving partner strategies that advance success for all parts of the channel ecosystem.”

To view Infinidat on CRN's 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors list for 2025, click here . To view the CRN Storage 100 list, click here .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat's award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit .

