Russian Forces Intensify Artillery Shelling And Drone Strikes In The South Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Tavria operational-strategic group area, Russian occupation forces have intensified artillery shelling and kamikaze drone strikes on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions and nearby settlements along the contact line.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said this in an exclusive commentary given to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In the Tavria operational-strategic group area, [the enemy] continues to intensify artillery shelling and kamikaze drone strikes on our positions and settlements near the contact line. Over the past day alone, 352 artillery attacks were recorded, involving more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition - approximately 10-15% more than in previous days,” Voloshyn said.

According to him, Russian forces have also ramped up their use of kamikaze drones by 15-20% over the past three to four days, deploying an estimated 600-650 drones daily.

“This accounts for about one-fifth of all drones used by the enemy along the entire front line, stretching from the Tendra and Kinburn Spits to the Kursk region,” he added.

Additionally, Voloshyn noted a slight uptick in assault operations, particularly in the Huliaipole and Novopavlivka sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, 125 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front over the past day.