Insurance BPO Market Report 2025-2034 | A $12 Billion Opportunity | AI, RPA, And Cloud Computing Driving The Evolution
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Service providers
3.2.2 Technology vendors
3.2.3 Insurers
3.2.4 Regulatory bodies
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Key news & initiatives
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.8 Case studies
3.9 Impact forces
3.9.1 Growth drivers
3.9.1.1 Increasing adoption of AI-driven claims processing
3.9.1.2 Increasing regulatory compliances
3.9.1.3 Increasing focus on core business by insurers
3.9.1.4 Rising digital transformation
3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.9.2.1 Managing data privacy and cybersecurity risks
3.9.2.2 Addressing talent shortages and workforce attrition
3.10 Growth potential analysis
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Service, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Claims processing
5.3 Underwriting
5.4 Customer service
5.5 Data entry
5.6 Document management
5.7 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Insurance, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Property and casualty
6.3 Life and annuities
6.4 Health
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Organization Size, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 SME
7.3 Large enterprise
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
8.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
8.4 Machine Learning (ML)
8.5 Cloud Computing
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Delivery Model, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Onshore
9.3 Nearshore
9.4 Offshore
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.7 Nordics
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.4.6 Southeast Asia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Accenture
11.2 Capgemini
11.3 Cognizant
11.4 Conduent
11.5 DXC Technology
11.6 EXL Service
11.7 Firstsource Solutions
11.8 Genpact
11.9 HCL Technologies
11.10 IBM Global Services
11.11 Infosys
11.12 Mphasis
11.13 NTT Data
11.14 Sutherland Global Services
11.15 TCS
11.16 Tech Mahindra
11.17 Wipro
11.18 WNS Global Services
11.19 Xceedance
11.20 Zinnia
