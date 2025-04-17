Cleartv CEO Henry Mauriss Featured In Exclusive Blog: Lessons From The Waiting Room

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Henry Mauriss, CEO of ClearTV and longtime media innovator, has been featured in a new personal blog titled Lessons from the Waiting Room: What Out-of-Home Media Teaches Us About Human Attention. In this thoughtful and experience-driven post, Mauriss shares his insights into how people truly engage with media when they're not actively searching for it-like in airports, hospital lobbies, and transit stations.







Mauriss draws from years of leadership at ClearTV, a company that has built its reputation by delivering curated content in high-traffic, high-dwell environments. His key takeaway? True audience attention hasn't vanished-it's just become more selective.

“In a waiting room or an airport terminal, people aren't as glued to their devices as you'd think,” Mauriss writes.“They look up. They scan their surroundings. They engage with whatever's in front of them-as long as it feels relevant or interesting.”

The blog explores the challenges and opportunities in designing content for passive viewers. It touches on the importance of understanding context-emotional and physical-and how tailoring content to a setting can make or break audience engagement.

Mauriss also highlights the value of designing media for real-life moments instead of focusing solely on screens or platforms. From calm, comforting wellness content in healthcare spaces to energetic highlight reels in busy airports, Mauriss breaks down how ClearTV adapts content to fit its environment.

“The waiting room is one of the most overlooked classrooms in media,” he says.“It's where you learn that attention can't be bought-it has to be invited.”

This blog serves as both a reflection and a roadmap for media professionals, advertisers, and brand strategists navigating today's fragmented attention economy. Mauriss offers a grounded perspective on how brands can connect more meaningfully with people-not by trying to interrupt their day, but by enhancing it.

About Henry Mauriss

Henry Mauriss is a Los Angeles-based media executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with more than 25 years of experience in branding, consumer marketing, and broadcasting. As the CEO of ClearTV, he has led the company to redefine out-of-home television by bringing relevant, engaging content to millions of viewers in public spaces across the U.S. and abroad.

Beyond media, Mauriss is also the founder of Joshua's Collective (in formation), a nonprofit committed to addressing homelessness in California through comprehensive, data-driven support programs focused on mental health, job readiness, and long-term housing.

