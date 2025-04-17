Cyber First Qatar Focuses To Harness Power Of Next-Gen Tech

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar hosted the second edition of Cyber First Qatar, yesterday, uniting more than 300 cybersecurity leaders, innovators, and policymakers to help shape the future of Qatar's digital security. The event is in accordance with the goals set by the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024–2030 and supports the broader objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

During the opening remarks, Yasir Rauf, Head of Market Development at Events First Group noted that the conference will bring together the top business and experienced leaders, shaping the future of Qatar's digital economy, in alignment with national priorities, while addressing real-world threats and harnessing the power of next-generation technologies.

As Qatar accelerates its journey toward a digitally empowered society, the importance of a secure and resilient cyber environment has never been more critical. Participants attended several panels including 'Safeguarding the Digital Future: Aligning Qatar's Vision 2030 with the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024–2030', which explores how strategic alignment between national development goals and robust cybersecurity measures is essential to ensuring sustainable growth, innovation, and trust in the digital age.



Qatar, UK stress importance of continuing dialogue to address current international challenges

Qatar's construction industry to reach QR158.05bn by 2029 Qatar Foundation, Georgetown extend partnership for another 10 years

Read Also

In an era of rapid digital transformation, Qatar embraces cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation, efficiency, and connectivity across all sectors. Market experts highlighted the critical role of artificial intelligence (AI) in protecting the nation's expanding digital ecosystem. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, AI offers adaptive, real-time defense capabilities essential to safeguarding Qatar's digital infrastructure. Industry leaders also stressed how integrating AI into cybersecurity strategies is key to ensuring resilience, trust, and continuity as the country advances toward a smart and secure digital future.

As Qatar continues its rapid digital transformation, safeguarding critical infrastructure has become paramount. Officials noted that Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) are integral to sectors such as energy, water, and utilities. Recognising the increasing cyber threats targeting these systems, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has taken proactive steps to enhance their security.

To further strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, the NCSA launched a training program targeting 70 specialists in information security and OT. This initiative underscores the importance of human expertise in maintaining the integrity of critical infrastructure systems.

Market leaders stated that these efforts align with Qatar's National Cyber Security Strategy, emphasising the protection of critical infrastructure as a foundational pillar. By integrating international standards, enhancing human resources, and fostering collaboration between public and private entities, Qatar is navigating the complexities of ICS/OT cybersecurity to ensure the continued safety and resilience of its vital infrastructure.

Organised by Events First Group, the summit comes at a pivotal time as Qatar ramps up efforts to protect its digital infrastructure in the face of rapid technological advancement. Valued at over $1bn (QR3.64bn) in 2022, reports say that Qatar's cybersecurity market is expected to reach $1.6bn (QR5.83bn) by 2026-reflecting the growing strategic significance of the sector.