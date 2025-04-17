Jackie Ranke And Becky Clasper Of Alora Pharmaceuticals Honored As Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Award Winners

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackie Ranke, VP Supply Chain & Procurement, will be honored as a Luminary and Becky Clasper, Senior Director- Global Quality and Compliance, will be honored as a Rising Star by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) at its annual Woman of the Year celebration in Chicago on May 9th, 2025, with remote global access.

The HBA will proudly convene the industry's most influential leaders to celebrate the work of more than 160 Luminaries and Rising Stars and other prominent honorees who are proudly furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. Offered live in Chicago and via viewing parties remotely, the Woman of the Year event is again a sold-out event offering global opportunities for visibility and celebration of all award winners.

HBA Rising Stars are professionals in the early stages of their career. They represent various sectors of the healthcare industry and are designated by HBA's corporate partner organizations. The honor recognizes individuals' outstanding performance, commitment to excellence, and valuable contributions to their companies' success. Becky Clasper has been selected as a Rising Star for her impressive work in advancing healthcare solutions and her exceptional dedication to her company's mission.

HBA Luminaries are professionals with more than 20 years of professional industry experience who serve as a role model in their company, actively mentor and sponsor others, and are a shining example of transformational leadership that the organization wants to formally recognize. Jackie Ranke has been selected as a Luminary for her exemplary career, serving as a mentor, leader, and source of inspiration in the healthcare industry. Jackie's leadership has had a transformative impact, not only within her organization but across the healthcare sector.

Also honored at this year's event will be HBA's 2025 Woman of the Year , Reshema Kemps-Polanco, Novartis U.S., Honorable Mentor , Jim Weiss, Real Chemistry, and STAR Recipient , Rebecca Vermeulen, Genentech, a Member of the Roche Group.

About Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC is the parent company of six specialty pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Alora is the parent company of the following organizations that comprise the Alora Family of Companies: Avion Pharmaceuticals, Acella Pharmaceuticals, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, Trigen Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals.

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global organization dedicated to advancing and amplifying the impact of women in the business of healthcare. With a presence spanning the globe, the HBA supports 150 Corporate Partners and a collective workforce of approximately five million employees. The HBA offers career development opportunities for women at all levels, thought leadership platforms that address critical topics like closing the women's health and wellness gap, funding women innovators, and preparing the future healthcare workforce. Additionally, the HBA provides global forums and recognition programs that honor individuals and organizations driving equity and advancing women in leadership.

For more information, visit HBAnet.

