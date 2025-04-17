Hyundai Hope On Wheels Commemorates 27Th Anniversary With $27 Million Donation To Pediatric Cancer Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Hyundai Hope on Wheels has been a driving force in pediatric cancer research for nearly three decades, and we are proud to expand its reach beyond the U.S. to support children throughout North America," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "This year's global expansion marks an exciting new chapter, reinforcing Hyundai and its dealers' deep commitment to funding lifesaving research and bringing hope to families around the world."

Building on its longstanding impact in the U.S., Hyundai Hope on Wheels is expanding across North America, having launched in Canada this past February with Mexico set to join later in April. As additional countries follow, this expansion will support groundbreaking research and treatment for children everywhere, strengthening the organization's commitment to creating a world free of cancer and filled with hope.

In 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will surpass a lifetime total of more than 1,400 research and programmatic grants awarded to over 175 medical institutions. The organization funds three categories of grants to aid researchers at eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions, improving care and outcomes for children with cancer. Following last year's new survivorship commitment, Hyundai Hope on Wheels continues to implement initiatives that ensure more children who overcome cancer will have access to long-term care plans, comprehensive medical records, and telehealth support to facilitate their ongoing health and well-being.

"For 27 years, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has stood alongside doctors, researchers, children, and their families in the fight against pediatric cancer," said Kevin Reilly, vice chair, Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "Together, we have made meaningful progress in advancing treatments and increasing survival rates. But our work is far from over. With this year's $27 million commitment, we remain as dedicated as ever to supporting children battling cancer and finding cures."

New National Youth Ambassador

Jackson Trinh, a 10-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been named the newest National Youth Ambassador following a nationwide search. Throughout this year, Jackson will visit children's hospitals across the country with fellow ambassador, Emmy Cole, to share their own stories of hope and raise awareness for pediatric cancer research. Emmy was selected as the 2024-2026 ambassador, while Jackson will serve as the 2025-2027 ambassador. Learn more about Jackson's and Emmy's inspirational journeys on the Hyundai Hope on Wheels website.

New Brand Identity

Handprints have long represented Hyundai Hope on Wheels, serving as visible reminders of the children for whom the organization is fighting. Continuing this collective fight against pediatric cancer, the logo redesign retains the signature handprint while incorporating a wing, heart, and leaf to symbolize hope, love, and recovery. The new brand identity also introduces a modernized font and brighter colors that reflect the progress and optimism of Hyundai Hope on Wheels' mission and vision for the future.

Later in the year, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will officially present the grants to children's hospitals nationwide. The ceremonies will culminate in September, National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, when the organization brings its partners together in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the 27th anniversary.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 850 U.S. dealers. In 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will reach a lifetime donation total of $277 million in support of more than 1,400 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

