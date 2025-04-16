Via Renewables, Inc. Announces Dividend On Preferred Stock



Via Renewables, Inc. ("Via Renewables" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIASP), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that, in accordance with the terms of the 8.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") of the Company, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.69348 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025 to holders of record of Via Renewables' Series A Preferred Stock on July 1, 2025. The floating rate period for the Series A Preferred Stock began on April 15, 2022.

In accordance with the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act (the "LIBOR Act") and the final regulations promulgated pursuant thereto by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Board"), the LIBOR Act specifies that the replacement benchmark rate on the Series A Preferred Stock following Three-Month LIBOR's end of publication on June 30, 2023 is Three-Month CME Term SOFR, as administered by CME Group Benchmark Administration, Ltd. (or any successor administrator), plus a tenor spread adjustment of 0.26161%.

About Via Renewables, Inc.

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity under our well-established and well-regarded brands, including Spark Energy, Major Energy, Provider Power, and Verde Energy. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Via Renewables currently operates in 20 states and serves 104 utility territories. Via Renewables offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Via Renewables Investor Relations website at ViaRenewables. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "may," "should," "could," "likely," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "project," or other similar words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the impacts of Winter Storm Uri, cash flow generation and liquidity, business strategy, prospects for growth and acquisitions, outcomes of legal proceedings, the timing, availability, ability to pay and amount of cash dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives, beliefs of management, availability and terms of capital, competition, government regulation and general economic conditions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the ultimate impact of the Winter Storm Uri, including future benefits or costs related to ERCOT market securitization efforts, and any action by the State of Texas, ERCOT, the Railroad Commission of Texas, or the Public Utility Commission of Texas;

changes in commodity prices, the margins we achieve, and interest rates;

the sufficiency of risk management and hedging policies and practices;

the impact of extreme and unpredictable weather conditions, including hurricanes, heat waves and other natural disasters;

federal, state and local regulations, including the industry's ability to address or adapt to potentially restrictive new regulations that may be enacted by public utility commissions;

our ability to borrow funds and access credit markets;

restrictions and covenants in our debt agreements and collateral requirements;

credit risk with respect to suppliers and customers;

our ability to acquire customers and actual attrition rates;

changes in costs to acquire customers;

accuracy of billing systems;

our ability to successfully identify, complete, and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our operations;

significant changes in, or new changes by, the independent system operators ("ISOs") in the regions we operate;

risks related to our recently completed Merger including the outcome of any legal proceedings, regulatory proceedings or enforcement matters that may be instituted against us and others relating to the Merger or otherwise, the impact of the Merger on our operations and the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to Merger;

competition; and

the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other public filings and press releases.

You should review the risk factors and other factors noted throughout this press release that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements .

Contact: Via Renewables, Inc.

Investors:

Stephen Rabalais, 832-200-3727

Media:

Kira Jordan, 832-255-7302







