Robert 'Robear' Isenberg Releases Revised Edition Of Why Men Are Suspicious Of Yoga: Some Funny Stories & Some Not

A Humorous and Thought-Provoking Look at Yoga, Masculinity, and the Unexpected Lessons Along the Way

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robert "Robear" Isenberg is back with a revised edition of his book, Why Men Are Suspicious of Yoga: Some Funny Stories and Some Not So Funny , featuring seven new essays that blend humor with deep reflections on life's defining moments. Isenberg's unique storytelling style has entertained readers, prompting laughter and introspection in equal measure.Acclaimed critic Grady Harp describes the book as,“...a series of fine escapes from the pickles that life, at present, delivers. This is one fine attitude adjustment resource!”In his updated edition, Isenberg acknowledges that while humor is subjective, not every story lands the same way for all readers. Thus, the book now includes“Not So Funny” stories that tackle themes of resilience, personal growth, and poignant family memories.New Essays Highlight Courage, Family, and Unforgettable MomentsThe revised edition features essays that go beyond humor, delving into profound and touching narratives, including:.“Against All Odds” – A tribute to two incredibly brave men who changed America for the better..“The Car Ride” – A childhood memory that left an indelible mark on a five-year-old Robert..“Paul's Special Birthday” – A reflection on his older sibling, an unsung hero of the Greatest Generation..“Learning How to Just Watch” – A deeply personal account of one of life's most difficult moments..“Father's Day with My Mother-in-Law” and“Daddy's Little Girls” – Heartfelt additions to the Family section..“Two Writers Meet, One Speaks” – A unique insight into the unspoken recognition between writers.Isenberg's engaging, witty, and thought-provoking essays ensure readers experience a rollercoaster of emotions while savoring the wisdom in his words.Meet the Author: Robert "Robear" IsenbergA natural storyteller with a knack for sales and marketing, Robert Isenberg-known as“Robear” to many-has led an unconventional and adventurous life. From his early (and unsuccessful) days of selling encyclopedias door-to-door to launching Robert's Fairly Famous Roast Beef Sandwiches in New York City singles bars, Isenberg has always embraced bold ideas with humor. His witty marketing tagline,“Our sandwiches are not only illiterate, but they are thick!!” was a hit, demonstrating his ability to entertain even outside of writing.His latest book follows the success of Wham Bam! NYC in the Roaring Sixties, another highly anticipated work brimming with stories about his family and his experiences in an era of cultural transformation. Robert "Robear" Isenberg is a storyteller, humorist, and marketing enthusiast whose writing explores the nuances of human experience with humor and heart. His works include Wham Bam! NYC in the Roaring Sixties and Why Men Are Suspicious of Yoga.The Core Message of the BookAt the heart of Why Men Are Suspicious of Yoga is the idea that writing takes courage and confidence-especially when sharing stories with people the author has never met. Isenberg hopes his book will inspire others to find their own voices and embrace the art of storytelling with fearless authenticity.

Why Men Are Suspicious of Yoga by Robert "robear" Isenberg

