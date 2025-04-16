Hong Kong's Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainer On News Algorithms Kick In

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors issues a trading alert for Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL), a Hong Kong-based leader in digital coupon management. Its "Coupon-as-a-Service" (CaaS) platform enables businesses to easily create, distribute, and manage digital coupons without the need for costly infrastructure.

Treasure Global announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Mezzofy (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mezzofy"), a market leader in digital coupon management solutions. Under this agreement, Treasure Global becomes the sole distributor of Mezzofy's platform in Malaysia, positioning the Company to capture approximately USD2 to 4 million in recurring annual revenue within the first 12 months of rollout.

Since its inception, Mezzofy's cloud-based "Coupon-as-a-Service" (CaaS) platform has facilitated over USD40 billion in digital coupon transactions across 15 markets (as of 2024), serving high-profile merchants including Coffee Concepts (Hong Kong) Limited ("Starbucks (Hong Kong)"), Sa Sa International Holding Limited, and others. The platform enables businesses to create, distribute, and manage digital coupons instantly - without infrastructure investment - unlocking fast, scalable, and cost-effective customer engagement.

Through this exclusive partnership, Treasure Global will serve as Mezzofy's sole distributor in Malaysia. Leveraging its deep expertise in digital innovation and a strong local presence, Treasure Global will focus on merchant onboarding at scale. The partnership is expected to generate significant synergies between both companies while tapping into Malaysia's fast-growing demand for digital loyalty and coupon solutions. Treasure Global anticipates this rollout will contribute USD2 to 4 million in recurring annual revenue, driven by a high-margin platform model and long-term enterprise adoption.

Full news

Check out the Exploring Mining podcast by Investor Ideas for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Watch recent episode

Market Reset Alert: Gold to Shine, and a potential Mining Sector Boom –Chris Vermeulen Interview

Research more gold and mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Sign up for free trading and stock news alerts at Investorideas

or become a member at Investorideas

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.