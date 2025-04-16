Aspire Academy Leadership Shares Insights At Sport And Exercise Sciences Education Symposium

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aspire Academy played a significant role in the Sport & Exercise Sciences Education Symposium that took place at Oryx Universal College-LJMU's new campus. The event brought together leading academic institutions and sports organizations in Qatar to discuss the development and future of sport and exercise sciences education.

The symposium featured prominent participation from Aspire Academy, with several key figures presenting and sharing their expertise across different sessions throughout the day during various panels.

Professor Valter di Salvo, Director of Football Performance & Science at Aspire Academy, delivered a speech on "Aspire Academy: the development of football performance in Qatar" during the Academic Perspective session. His presentation highlighted the Academy's innovative approaches and methodologies that have contributed to the advancement of football in Qatar.

“Throughout my career at clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, I gained invaluable insights into high-performance environments,” said Professor Valter Di Salvo, Director of Football Performance & Science at Aspire Academy.

“At Aspire Academy, I've had the opportunity to adapt and implement that experience in a way that aligns with the Academy's unique structure and long-term vision. We've tailored global best practices to suit our context, enabling us to maximize development outcomes and support the rise of Qatari football on the international stage.”

Jassem Al Jaber, Principal of Aspire Academy School Department, participated as a key panelist in the Stakeholder Perspective Panel Discussion, offering valuable insights on integrating sports education within academic frameworks and the unique educational model employed at Aspire Academy. "Student-athletes at Aspire Academy have unique educational requirements due to their extraordinary circumstances. While their primary focus is on athletic development rather than academics, we customize our curriculum to complement their sporting commitments. Since these students were selected for their exceptional talent on the field, each one receives personalized support to maximize their academic potential in ways that accommodate their individual learning styles," Jassem Al Jaber said.

Tim Cahill, Aspire Academy Chief Sports Officer, contributed his extensive expertise as an expert panelist, bringing his international professional football experience of over 20 years and leadership perspective to the discussions. "During my time at Aspire Academy, I have had the privilege of working behind the scenes and learning the details of how to frame a player not only as a footballer but also as a person. The human elements develop over time, and this shows the importance of grassroots efforts, which can change the whole face of a country. We saw these improvements immediately with the success of the Qatar National Team," Cahill said.

The Practitioner Perspective session featured presentations from Aspire Academy experts Dr. Marcus Hannon and Dr. Lloyd Parker, both alumni of Liverpool John Moores University, who discussed practical applications of sport science methodologies in elite youth athlete development.

The symposium provided an important platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration between academic institutions and sports organizations in Qatar. Aspire Academy once again showcases its commitment to continuing these important conversations and partnerships, reinforcing its position as a centre of excellence for sports development and education in Qatar and the region.