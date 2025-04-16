From Abandonment To Unstoppable. A Sensational Story By Dr. Linda Taylor, Co-Author In Lisa Nichols' Book 'Unstoppable'

Dr. Linda Taylor

WOODSTOCK, MD, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Linda R. Taylor, Ph.D., a Certified Relationship & Divorce Strategist, Integrative Health & Wellbeing Coach, and CEO of Divorce Think Tank, ® is co-authoring the highly anticipated book, Unstoppable, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols.

“Unstoppable” has a purpose, and it's Dr. Taylor. She created a roadmap for professionals who are ready to transform from the pain of emotional trauma, toxic love, and personal setbacks. In her gripping and emotionally raw chapter,“Unbreakable Spirit: From Abandonment to Unstoppable,” Dr. Taylor recounts the moment-at just seven years old-when she was forced to choose between her parents, an event that sparked a lifelong struggle with emotional abandonment.

“I can still vividly see the soles on the bottom of his shoes as he walked out the door for the very last time.” says Dr. Taylor.

Her story is a powerful revelation of how emotional abandonment shaped her deepest fears, causing her to abandon her core values in a desperate attempt to avoid ever being abandoned again. It's a courageous healing journey from brokenness to wholeness - a testament to how destructive relationship patterns led her to rock bottom yet ultimately became the catalyst for reclaiming her self-worth.

As a Health and Wellbeing Coach, Dr. Taylor recognizes that toxic relationships don't just break hearts, they break down immune systems, disrupt sleep, and trigger inflammation, anxiety, and long-term health issues. She is breaking generational cycles of dysfunctional relationships and empowering women across the globe to unapologetically rewrite their narratives.

“Many of the women I've coached over the past 15 years were emotionally and physically depleted by the time they contacted me,” says Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor's signature coaching program, Authentically AlignedTM-is a trauma-informed approach that empowers professionals to realign with their core values, enhance self-awareness, and develop critical thinking skills to support emotional well-being and build healthy relationships.

The program emphasizes the importance of eating superfoods to fuel physical strength and mental clarity, during life's most stressful events.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Dr. Taylor on board for the creation of“Unstoppable,” launching in Summer 2025. Her chapter,“Unbreakable Spirit: From Abandonment to Unstoppable,” is already being hailed as a must-read for those navigating life's most difficult transitions and longing transform their pain with dignity.

