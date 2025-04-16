403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches New 2025 Dio 125
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 16 April 2025: Continuing its legacy of customer-centric offerings, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today introduced the new OBD2B compliant Dio 125. Packed with bold aesthetics and advanced features, the prices of the new 2025 Honda Dio 125 start at Rs. 96,749 (ex-showroom Pune).
Introducing the OBD2B Dio 125, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“For over 21 years, the Dio has been an iconic name in the Indian market, standing as a symbol of style, performance, and trust. It has consistently been the first choice for customers looking for a trendy and reliable moto-scooter. With the launch of the new OBD2B Dio 125, we are excited to take forward its iconic legacy, keeping the core concept of moto-scooter intact, with added value and excitement for our customers.”
Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are ecstatic to introduce the new OBD2B version of Dio 125 – a scooter that has resonated with young India for years. With its refreshed graphics, advanced TFT display, and enhanced connectivity features, the new Dio 125 is designed to meet the evolving aspirations of today's customers. True to its tagline, 'Dio Wanna Have Fun?', this moto scooter has always been a popular choice among India's younger generation, and this update will further strengthen its position in the segment.”
New Dio 125: Advanced Features and New Colours The Dio 125 now comes with vibrant, refreshed graphics and striking colour schemes that amplify its funky and youthful appeal. It boasts a host of new advancements designed to elevate the riding experience of customers. At the heart of this upgrade is a 123.92cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine that is now OBD2B compliant. It develops 6.11 kW of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. This moto-scooter is also equipped with an advanced Idling stop system which enhances fuel efficiency, aligning with Honda's sustainable philosophy.
In terms of features, the Dio 125 sports a new 4.2-inch TFT display with mileage indicators, trip meter, Eco indicator, and range (distance to empty). It is compatible with Honda RoadSync app, enabling functions like navigation and call/message alerts, allowing riders to stay connected while on the move. The Dio 125 also comes equipped with a Smart key and a USB Type-C charging port, ensuring convenience for riders to charge their devices on the go.
Standing true to the trust reposed by millions of customers over the years in brand Dio, the Dio 125 retains its iconic silhouette, enhancing its visual appeal. It will be offered in two variants, DLX and H-Smart, with five colour options on sale. They are – Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.
New Dio 125: Price and Availability
The prices of the new 2025 Honda Dio 125 start at Rs. 96,749, ex-showroom Pune. It is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.
Introducing the OBD2B Dio 125, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“For over 21 years, the Dio has been an iconic name in the Indian market, standing as a symbol of style, performance, and trust. It has consistently been the first choice for customers looking for a trendy and reliable moto-scooter. With the launch of the new OBD2B Dio 125, we are excited to take forward its iconic legacy, keeping the core concept of moto-scooter intact, with added value and excitement for our customers.”
Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are ecstatic to introduce the new OBD2B version of Dio 125 – a scooter that has resonated with young India for years. With its refreshed graphics, advanced TFT display, and enhanced connectivity features, the new Dio 125 is designed to meet the evolving aspirations of today's customers. True to its tagline, 'Dio Wanna Have Fun?', this moto scooter has always been a popular choice among India's younger generation, and this update will further strengthen its position in the segment.”
New Dio 125: Advanced Features and New Colours The Dio 125 now comes with vibrant, refreshed graphics and striking colour schemes that amplify its funky and youthful appeal. It boasts a host of new advancements designed to elevate the riding experience of customers. At the heart of this upgrade is a 123.92cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine that is now OBD2B compliant. It develops 6.11 kW of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. This moto-scooter is also equipped with an advanced Idling stop system which enhances fuel efficiency, aligning with Honda's sustainable philosophy.
In terms of features, the Dio 125 sports a new 4.2-inch TFT display with mileage indicators, trip meter, Eco indicator, and range (distance to empty). It is compatible with Honda RoadSync app, enabling functions like navigation and call/message alerts, allowing riders to stay connected while on the move. The Dio 125 also comes equipped with a Smart key and a USB Type-C charging port, ensuring convenience for riders to charge their devices on the go.
Standing true to the trust reposed by millions of customers over the years in brand Dio, the Dio 125 retains its iconic silhouette, enhancing its visual appeal. It will be offered in two variants, DLX and H-Smart, with five colour options on sale. They are – Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.
New Dio 125: Price and Availability
The prices of the new 2025 Honda Dio 125 start at Rs. 96,749, ex-showroom Pune. It is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment