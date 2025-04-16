Finch Launches With Backing From Sequoia Capital To Help Personal Injury Firms Serve More Clients With AI-Assisted Paralegals & Case Staff

Finch is a modern pre-litigation solution that pairs experienced legal assistants with AI agents to help firms scale without sacrificing quality

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch, a pre-litigation operations platform built for personal injury law firms, today announced its public launch following a successful private beta and a Seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital. Founded by Viraj Bindra and Ben Weems, the company's investors include Roar Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, Ironclad CEO Jason Boehmig, Digits CEO Jeff Seibert, DoorDash CBO and former Chief Legal Officer Keith Yandell, former DoorDash COO and President Christopher Payne, and Simon Law Group Co-founder Robert Simon.

Personal injury law firms spend nearly half their resources on administrative work, primarily during pre-litigation before a lawsuit is filed. Essential tasks such as client intake, medical record collection, law enforcement follow-ups, and insurance communications take valuable time away from litigating outcomes for clients and growing to serve more clients.

Finch helps law firms scale by pairing experienced paralegals and case staff with AI agents to manage tasks across intake, case management, and demand letters. This unlocks faster growth, higher case values, and better client outcomes.

"It's harder than ever to profitably grow a law firm while maintaining high quality standards on each case," said Viraj Bindra, co-founder and CEO of Finch. "Margins are tighter, hiring and retaining great staff is challenging, and even firms that use AI tools see low usage rates among their staff. Many firms are offshoring parts of pre-litigation, but at a cost to quality."

Finch's platform combines 24/7 bilingual intake, automated insurance claim handling via voice agents, AI-powered record and report retrieval, and expert-reviewed demand generation to power pre-litigation from intake through demand. All casework is reviewed by experienced, US-based legal operators with decades of experience, and updates are integrated directly into the firm's case management systems, so there are no new tools for firms to use.

The result is a modern pre-litigation playbook that is more cost-effective, consistent, and fast-moving than in-house staff. Finch enables firms to scale profitably while maintaining high-quality case management for their clients, especially compared to other solutions like offshoring.

"Finch is transforming personal injury law by combining AI with human expertise to minimize the administrative burden, helping firms focus on what matters-their clients," said Alfred Lin, partner at Sequoia Capital. "Viraj and Ben bring exceptional technical prowess paired with a genuine commitment to democratizing justice. We're proud to partner with them on this journey."

Finch is working with some of the fastest-growing personal injury firms across the US. Partner firms report that working with Finch has cut their case staff time and costs by as much as two-thirds, and has enabled them to grow by as much as 40% month over month.

About Finch

Finch is the modern pre-litigation operations platform for personal injury law firms, founded with legal operators from Morgan & Morgan and Brandon J Broderick and engineers & product minds from Google, DoorDash, and Stanford's AI program. By combining elite paralegals with AI agents, Finch helps personal injury firms offload administrative tasks and scale their caseloads without sacrificing client service. Finch is backed by Sequoia Capital and headquartered in New York City.

