KT® REVOLUTIONIZES RECOVERY WITH INDUSTRY FIRST LAVENDER PRODUCTS, KT SOOTHE LINE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the launch of KT Soothe, KT Tape continues to push the boundaries of kinesiology and health product innovation, integrating trusted natural ingredients into products designed for everyday recovery and peak performance. As holistic wellness and multipurpose products gain traction in pain management, KT Tape remains at the forefront, developing solutions that empower individuals to move confidently as they care for both body and mind.

The launch of KT Soothe also kickstarts KT's new Rule Your Recovery campaign, an ongoing initiative designed to spotlight KT Soothe and the expanding lineup of innovative recovery solutions, reinforcing the brand's commitment to supporting everyday recovery and peak performance across tape and topical formats alike.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking natural, multipurpose solutions for pain management, and we're excited to meet that demand with KT Soothe," said Jennifer Holahan, KT's Chief Marketing Officer. "By infusing our trusted original kinesiology tape with magnesium and lavender and developing a breakthrough magnesium cream, we're continuing to lead the way in innovative solutions that enhance the well-being of our customers."

With the continued rise in sports participation and recreational fitness, the demand for performance and recovery solutions has never been greater. Whether running, strength training, or fast-growing sports like pickleball, today's athletes and active individuals seek natural, practical tools to support pain relief and muscle recovery, making KT Soothe an ideal solution for holistic, on-the-go care.

KT Tape Soothe with Lavender & Magnesium introduces a new level of muscle care by infusing KT's patented pre-cut strips and active cotton fabric with natural lavender essential oil and magnesium for an aromatherapeutic recovery experience. The hypoallergenic, latex-free formula works like the original KT Tape by lifting the skin to increase local blood flow for pain relief and support in muscles and joints. It provides up to three days of continuous support, helping to alleviate soreness while promoting relaxation and muscle recovery. Each package contains 20 pre-cut strips, retailing at $18.99.

While magnesium creams have long been recognized for their benefits, existing formulas are not designed for exercise recovery. KT Health Soothe Magnesium Cream is a first-of-its-kind formulation tailored explicitly to active lifestyles. It delivers soothing pain relief for sore muscles with the added benefit of Arnica Montana for anti-inflammatory support. Key ingredients include Magnesium, Lavender Essential Oils, Arnica, Aloe, Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and Jojoba Oil for a hydrating blend for healthy skin. Made in the USA, the four-oz jar retails for $17.99.

Building on the success of the KT Ice Series, the KT Soothe Line expands the brand's portfolio of recovery solutions, reinforcing its commitment to a well-rounded approach to pain management and muscle care. By continuing to innovate across both tape and topical formats, KT empowers consumers with versatile tools that support every stage of the recovery journey all under the broader Rule Your Recovery campaign.

The KT Soothe Line is now available online and at retail partners nationwide, including Academy Sports + Outdoors and H-E-B Grocery. For more information about the KT Soothe Line and the complete range of KT products, visit .

About KT Tape:

Based in Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with technologically advanced and widely recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape kinesiology tape provides a localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for muscle pain and common injuries. KT is recommended by physical therapists and athletic trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments, and tendons. And now, KT has introduced a line of KT Health products to include topical pain relief, diabetes care, ice/heat treatment, footcare, and more. KT Health products are designed to revolutionize the way consumers prepare, perform, and recover from all types of physical activity. The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement to unleash every body's potential for everyone from everyday athletes to the pros. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE KT