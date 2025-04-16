Pathlight Capital Agents $210,000,000 Senior Secured Credit Facility For Spring Venture Group, LLC

"We believe SVG is well-positioned to continue as a market leader in the Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement brokerage sector, led by a top-tier management team," commented Tyler Harrington, Managing Director at Pathlight.

"The transaction process with Pathlight has been seamless and we are thrilled to have them as a key financial partner to help SVG fund its next phase of growth," said Spring Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer Chris Guliani.

"It's been a pleasure working with the team at SVG and their private equity sponsor, Corsair Capital," added Christopher Arnold, Managing Director at Pathlight. "We are happy to partner with both parties and provide a bespoke financing solution against a portfolio of financial assets."

About Pathlight Capital

Pathlight Capital is a private credit investment manager dedicated to meeting the needs of companies that operate across a broad range of industries by providing asset-based loans secured on a first or second lien basis against tangible and intangible assets. Pathlight aims to provide creative financing solutions to allow management teams to access incremental liquidity for the purposes of funding working capital, debt refinancings, growth, acquisitions, dividends and turnaround strategies. For more information, please visit .

About Spring Venture Group, LLC

Founded in 2009, Spring Venture Group ("SVG") is a national distributor for insurance products in the senior market with headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. SVG is one of the fastest growing omnichannel distributors of Medicare Advantage, and leading Medicare Supplement distributor. Additional ancillary products include prescription drug plans, dental, vision, hearing, critical illness, accident, final expense, and hospital. For more information, please visit .

The information presented in this release is the opinion of Pathlight Capital LP and does not reflect the view of any other person or entity. The above is for information purposes and should not be construed as an investment recommendation.

This release may contain an endorsement from an individual who may be supporting or recommending the activities of Pathlight Capital LP. Such individual has not been compensated directly or indirectly by Pathlight Capital LP for the use of his statements. The statements represent endorsement by that individual only and may not represent the experience of all counterparties.

