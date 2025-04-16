Payment Gateway Solutions For Marketing Agencies Using Highlevel CRM Software Launched By Gateway Funnel Pros

WINDHAM, Maine, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Funnel Pros, a premier provider of specialized payment gateway solutions, proudly announces the launch of its dedicated payment processing services for marketing agencies utilizing HighLevel software (also widely known as GoHighLevel or GHL). This new application, integration, and support program directly addresses the unique payment processing challenges faced by marketing agencies that have encountered restrictions or denials from traditional payment gateways like Stripe, Square, or PayPal.

HighLevel has quickly become the go-to all-in-one marketing, CRM, and funnel-building platform for digital marketing agencies due to its powerful suite of tools for lead generation, client management, and sales automation. However, agencies providing certain marketing services or operating in specific niches frequently run into issues with major payment processors, whose "allowed use" policies can result in sudden account closures, frozen funds, and lost revenue.

Gateway Funnel Pros' new high-risk payment gateway integration program for HighLevel users is designed to eliminate these disruptions. By offering stable and affordable alternative payment processing through specially underwritten merchant accounts, Gateway Funnel Pros helps marketing agency owners confidently process client payments and scale their businesses without the looming threat of processing interruptions.

"Our goal is to empower HighLevel-focused marketing agencies by providing seamless and reliable payment gateway solutions tailored specifically to their business needs," explains Alex Roy, founder of Gateway Funnel Pros. "We get it... the frustration and uncertainty agencies face when traditional gateways such as Stripe or PayPal terminate their accounts or impose restrictions is real. Our HighLevel payment processing for marketing agencies is specifically designed to solve these problems."

Gateway Funnel Pros offers two robust and high-risk-friendly integration options for HighLevel users: NMI and Authorize. Both gateways provide agencies with dependable and fully compliant credit card processing solutions integrated directly within the HighLevel software environment when paired with an appropriate merchant account by Gateway Funnel Pros.

The NMI integration offers HighLevel agencies a straightforward, user-friendly solution. Agency owners can quickly connect directly to their HighLevel dashboards, while Gateway Funnel Pros' dedicated support team provides personalized guidance, ensuring smooth onboarding, seamless operation, and the flexibility to integrate multiple merchant accounts for multiple campaigns as needed.

The second option, Authorize, is another reliable choice available to HighLevel agency owners seeking a stable and compliant payment gateway. Gateway Funnel Pros facilitates specialized high-risk Authorize merchant account underwriting to ensure compatibility with each agency's exact marketing services. Additionally, clients receive free integration support through personalized screen-sharing sessions, significantly reducing setup complexity and minimizing technical errors.

"Marketing agencies rely heavily on consistent and predictable cash flow to sustain growth," adds Roy. "Our specialized integrations into HighLevel's robust CRM ecosystem mean that agencies no longer need to worry about sudden account suspensions or payment disruptions due to their industry. Our solutions are built specifically to meet the demands of marketing agencies, allowing owners to fully focus on scaling their businesses."

According to their website, Gateway Funnel Pros' commitment to HighLevel marketing agency users includes ongoing support, expert guidance, and tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly into their existing workflows. HighLevel agency owners do not have to sacrifice stability and peace of mind while growing their businesses.

To learn more about Gateway Funnel Pros' customized high-risk payment gateway integrations for HighLevel marketing agencies, please visit:

Media Contact:

Alex Roy

833-227-7671

[email protected]

SOURCE Gateway Funnel Pros

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED