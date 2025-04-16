Amwins Special Risk Underwriters Introduces Exclusive Excess Casualty Capabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) today announced the launch of its new Excess Casualty Sidecar Program, designed to provide comprehensive coverage solutions across a broad range of industries. This exclusive program is available solely through Amwins brokers.

Written on A+ paper, SRU's Excess Casualty Program offers follow-form excess liability on a quota-share basis, ensuring flexibility and robust protection for clients. Key features include broad industry appetite, capacity ventilation and nationwide availability – designed to meet the evolving and dynamic needs of today's casualty market.

"SRU has traditionally focused on exclusive property capacity over the years, and we are excited to introduce their first multi-industry casualty product into the marketplace," said Mark Bernacki, Amwins chief underwriting officer. "Providing matching quota share support gives our brokers the ability to double capacity with our carrier partners or seamlessly fill capacity gaps; it will prove to be an invaluable offering in today's market environment."

For more information about the Excess Casualty Program or to connect with an Amwins casualty broker, please visit Amwins Exclusive Casualty Programs .

About Amwins Special Risk Underwriters

As Amwins' in-house MGA, SRU provides Amwins brokers with exclusive access to a comprehensive portfolio of programs and products designed to help their clients succeed. Backed by the power of Amwins, SRU is known for having expansive market access to a number of reputable insurance carriers, all with an AM Best rating of "A-" or better. Currently, SRU offers 14 specialized products and an in-house team of actuaries delivering catastrophe risk data analysis along with the most accurate pricing possible. Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) was formed in 2008 as an exclusive MGA for Amwins. Exclusive products that SRU provides are available only through Amwins brokers.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $39 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins .

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amwins

