Inception, a G42 company partners with Kore.ai to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption in the UAE and Beyond
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) 16 April 2025, Abu Dhabi, United Arabi Emirates: Inception, a G42 company, and a leading innovator of industry-specific AI-powered products and enterprise business solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Kore.ai, a US-based global leader in enterprise AI. Under this partnership, Inception and Kore.ai will jointly develop AI-powered products across multiple key enterprise sectors.
The collaboration brings together Inception's deep expertise in AI product development backed by years of R&D capabilities, with Kore.ai's conversational and GenAI technology-powered agentic platform and solutions, to fast-track Inception’s product development capabilities. Additionally, the partnership will enable delivery of high-impact AI solutions to businesses in the UAE and beyond and strengthen Inception’s global reach through Kore.ai’s extensive customer network and partner ecosystem.
Andrew Jackson, CEO of Inception, commented, "Partnering with Kore.ai aligns perfectly with our mission to realize the adoption of AI power through the G42 Intelligence Grid and bring to market AI-powered products that drive real value. By combining our technological strengths, we will be able to accelerate the implementation of AI-powered products and drive positive outcomes for governments and enterprises in UAE and across the world”
"Our collaboration with Inception represents a significant opportunity to accelerate AI adoption across global markets in alignment with our vision to help businesses drive tangible value through AI”, said Raj Koneru, CEO & Founder of Kore.ai. “By combining our industry-leading AI platforms/solutions and broad market reach with Inception’s deep expertise in AI models and product development, and domain-specific solutions, we deliver AI-powered solutions that will transform business operations.”
