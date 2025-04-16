403
Iran Appreciates Turkey for Supportive Role in Iran, US Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed his gratitude on Tuesday for Turkey’s “constructive stance” in the ongoing, Oman-mediated indirect talks between Iran and the United States concerning Tehran’s nuclear program.
In a phone conversation, Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shared perspectives on current issues related to bilateral ties and regional matters, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
The dialogue between the two foreign ministers also covered the ongoing process of indirect communication between Tehran and Washington, the statement indicated.
Araghchi acknowledged Turkey’s “constructive stance” on the diplomatic discussions and updated Fidan on Iran’s “principled positions on the matter.”
Fidan, in turn, voiced approval of the dialogue initiative between Iran and the United States and underlined Turkey’s willingness to provide any form of assistance to facilitate the process.
The renewed negotiations, centered on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, resumed last Saturday in Muscat after an extended deadlock and increasing hostilities between the two nations.
Iran described the initial phase of the talks as having occurred in “a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect.”
Tehran also announced that the following round of discussions is planned to be held again in Muscat this Saturday.
The primary focus of these deliberations is Iran’s atomic agenda, as the Trump administration persists in applying intensified pressure on Tehran in an effort to deter the production of nuclear armaments.
