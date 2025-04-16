403
Norwegian Central Bank Trims Raízen Stake As Brazilian Firm Navigates Debt Restructuring
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raízen, a Brazilian energy and biofuel giant, disclosed on Tuesday (April 15) that Norway's central bank reduced its stake to 4.997%, holding 67.9 million shares, just below Brazil's 5% regulatory disclosure threshold.
The move follows Raízen's aggressive restructuring to tackle its R$38.6 billion net debt and reverse a R$2.57 billion annual loss. Norges Bank sold roughly 1.2 million shares, distancing itself as the firm battles high borrowing costs and a 20% stock decline in 2025.
Banco Safra slashed Raízen's target price by 48% to R$2.90 last month but retained a "buy" rating, betting on disciplined capital allocation to revive cash flow. Shares now trade near historic lows at R$1.70, down 70% from Safra's target.
A R$1,000 investment two years ago would now be worth R$625.50, underperforming the Ibovespa's R$1,119.10 return. Analysts link the slump to debt-servicing strains from Brazil's 13.75% benchmark rate and ethanol price volatility.
Raízen's new management aims to stabilize operations by selling non-core assets, including 31 solar projects and part of its Paraguay subsidiary. The firm processed a record 76 million tons of sugarcane in 2023/24 but faces margin pressure as ethanol prices lag production costs.
A recent R$1 billion injection from Brazil's BNDES into second-generation ethanol projects underscores long-term bets on biofuels, though short-term liquidity remains tight.
Dividends of R$0.05 per share, approved in July 2024, will pay out March 28, 2025. Speculation about a capital raise persists, but executives have not confirmed plans. Market observers warn that without faster debt reduction, Raízen risks further credit downgrades.
The Norwegian exit signals investor skepticism, yet Safra's 70% upside projection hinges on execution-a high-stakes gamble in a sector where margins hinge on global energy prices and Brazil's fiscal health.
