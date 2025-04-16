Primexbt Named Most Trusted Online Broker By International Business Magazine

PrimeXBT , a regulated multi-asset trading platform, has won the 'Most Trusted Online Broker 2025' award from International Business Magazine - a recognition that reflects the company's long-standing commitment to transparency, platform security, and putting traders first.

The award highlights PrimeXBT's consistent performance as a global leader in online trading since 2018. Over the past years, the company has built a strong reputation for offering a stable, secure, and innovative trading environment across both traditional and digital asset markets.

According to PrimeXBT, trust comes from putting traders first in everything it does. From strong cybersecurity protocols and regulatory compliance to round-the-clock support and industry-first features, every part of its platform is designed with the client in mind. This award is a reflection of its client-centric approach and the trust of the incredible community that continues to grow with it.

International Business Magazine's annual awards recognise standout companies in finance, banking, fintech, and more, selecting winners based on performance, innovation, and user satisfaction. PrimeXBT was honored for its all-in-one trading experience, access to over 100 markets, MT5 integration, and support for both fiat and crypto users. With ultra-low fees, up to 1,000x leverage, and a modern rewards system, the broker continues to set new standards in the industry.

The award adds to a growing number of global accolades PrimeXBT has received, including those from ADVFN International Financial Awards, World Finance, and Global Brands Magazine – for being the best cryptocurrency and forex broker, as well as other prominent categories – affirming PrimeXBT's reputation as one of the most trusted names in the industry.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the as indicated on its website. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.