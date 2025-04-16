Salmon Market Report 2025 | Market To Reach $39.61 Billion By 2029 With 6.7% CAGR | Innovative Smoked Salmon Spreads Meet Rising Demand For Gourmet Snacks

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salmon Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The salmon market is experiencing notable growth, with projections indicating an increase from $28.6 billion in 2024 to $30.59 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The surge in market size is driven by the rising demand for protein-rich diets, advancements in aquaculture technology, increasing sushi consumption, and the popularity of health-centric diets like keto and paleo. Furthermore, the growth trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $39.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Growth drivers during the forecast period include heightened consumer demand for healthier foods, increasing awareness about omega-3 benefits, and a booming aquaculture sector. Additionally, the market is seeing trends like sustainable aquaculture practices, recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), alternative feed sources, advanced genetic breeding programs, and precision aquaculture technologies. These innovations align with the global push towards sustainable food systems and better eating habits, significantly influencing the salmon market's expansion.

Aquaculture is a pivotal force in this market, with marine and freshwater species being cultivated in controlled environments to meet the growing seafood demand. Notably, salmon is a crucial part of this sector due to its economic and nutritional benefits. For example, Australia's Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics predicted aquaculture's contribution to seafood production value will rise markedly, highlighting the sector's positive impact on the salmon market.

Leading industry players are leveraging innovations to capitalize on market opportunities. Companies like Foppen Seafood have introduced new products, such as smoked salmon spreads, which cater to consumers' need for convenience and diverse flavors. The acquisition of The Santa Barbara Smokehouse by PANOS Brands LLC is another strategic move to expand product offerings and meet the demand for protein and omega-3-rich foods. These maneuvers enhance brand presence in both foodservice and retail sectors.

Key companies in the salmon market include Agrosuper S.A., Mowi ASA, Australis Seafoods S.A., and Lerøy Seafood Group ASA among others. The European region led the market in 2023-2024, but Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region going forward.

Product offerings in this market encompass smoked salmon, fillets, roe, and supplements, sold across various channels like retail, e-commerce, and horeca, reaching institutional and individual customers. The report highlights that the salmon market is characterized by sales of products valued at 'factory gate' prices, reflecting the direct sales by manufacturers or creators of these goods.

Overall, the salmon market report provides an exhaustive view of the industry's current state, potential growth opportunities, and strategic movements by key players, catering to enterprises looking to harness these insights for competitive advantage.

Report Scope

The report delves into where the largest and most dynamic salmon market lies, offering insights into its relation to the broader economy, demographics, and analogous markets. It addresses pertinent questions about future market forces and dynamics.

The report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, the competitive landscape, and strategies. Historic and forecast growth are explored by geography, assessing factors including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation trends, interest rates, and COVID-19 legacy impacts.

Markets Covered:



By Type - Chinook, Coho, Pink, Red Salmon, Salmo Salar, Silverbrite;

By End Product - Fresh, Frozen, Canned, Others; By Distribution - Retail, E-commerce, Brick and Mortar, HoReCa, Wholesale.

Subsegments: Includes Fresh, Frozen, Canned, and Smoked variations for each type of salmon.

Key Companies Profiled: Agrosuper S.A., Mowi ASA, Australis Seafoods S.A., Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Cermaq Group AS.

Geographies: Covers key markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, and more across Asia-Pacific, Western & Eastern Europe, North & South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Data: Encompasses market size, growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, segmented by country and region with historic and forecast data.

Key Attributes