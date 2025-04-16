Salmon Market Report 2025 | Market To Reach $39.61 Billion By 2029 With 6.7% CAGR | Innovative Smoked Salmon Spreads Meet Rising Demand For Gourmet Snacks
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$30.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$39.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Salmon Market Characteristics
3. Salmon Market Trends and Strategies
4. Salmon Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global Salmon Growth Analysis
5.1. Global Salmon PESTEL Analysis
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Market Growth Rate and Size
5.4. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Salmon Market Segmentation
6.1. Segmentation by Type
6.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
6.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7. Salmon Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Split by Region
7.2. Split by Country
8. Asia-Pacific Salmon Market
8.1. Overview
8.2. Segmentation by Type
8.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
8.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
9. China Salmon Market
9.1. Overview
9.2. Segmentation by Type
9.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
9.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
10. India Salmon Market
10.1. Segmentation by Type
10.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
10.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
11. Japan Salmon Market
11.1. Overview
11.2. Segmentation by Type
11.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
11.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
12. Australia Salmon Market
12.1. Segmentation by Type
12.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
12.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
13. Indonesia Salmon Market
13.1. Segmentation by Type
13.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
13.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
14. South Korea Salmon Market
14.1. Overview
14.2. Segmentation by Type
14.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
14.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
15. Western Europe Salmon Market
15.1. Overview
15.2. Segmentation by Type
15.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
15.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
16. UK Salmon Market
16.1. Segmentation by Type
16.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
16.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
17. Germany Salmon Market
17.1. Segmentation by Type
17.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
17.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
18. France Salmon Market
18.1. Segmentation by Type
18.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
18.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
19. Italy Salmon Market
19.1. Segmentation by Type
19.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
19.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
20. Spain Salmon Market
20.1. Segmentation by Type
20.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
20.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
21. Eastern Europe Salmon Market
21.1. Overview
21.2. Segmentation by Type
21.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
21.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
22. Russia Salmon Market
22.1. Segmentation by Type
22.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
22.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
23. North America Salmon Market
23.1. Overview
23.2. Segmentation by Type
23.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
23.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
24. USA Salmon Market
24.1. Overview
24.2. Segmentation by Type
24.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
24.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
25. Canada Salmon Market
25.1. Overview
25.2. Segmentation by Type
25.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
25.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
26. South America Salmon Market
26.1. Overview
26.2. Segmentation by Type
26.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
26.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
27. Brazil Salmon Market
27.1. Segmentation by Type
27.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
27.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
28. Middle East Salmon Market
28.1. Overview
28.2. Segmentation by Type
28.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
28.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
29. Africa Salmon Market
29.1. Overview
29.2. Segmentation by Type
29.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
29.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
30. Salmon Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Competitive Landscape
30.2. Company Profiles
31. Salmon Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
32. Global Salmon Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Salmon Market
34. Recent Developments in the Salmon Market
35. Salmon Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
36. Appendix
The major companies featured in this Salmon market report include:
- Agrosuper SA Mowi ASA Australis Seafoods SA Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Cermaq Group AS SalMar ASA Cooke Aquaculture Inc. Skretting AS P/F Bakkafrost Salmones Camanchaca SA Grieg Seafood ASA Multiexport Foods SA Blumar SA Tassal Operations Pty Ltd AKVA Group ASA Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd Benchmark Holdings plc Invertec Pesquera Mar de Chiloé SA Bremnes Seashore AS Sinkaberg-Hansen AS BioMar Group A/S AquaGen AS Nordlaks Produkter AS Nova Sea AS AquaChile SA
