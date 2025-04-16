MENAFN - The Arabian Post) BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2025 – In response to the recent earthquake in Thailand, FBS has reinforced its commitment to community support by aiding emergency relief efforts in the affected areas.

FBS Enhances Local Rescue Capabilities in Thailand with Critical Equipment Donation

In collaboration with long-time partner Mr. Chanchai Sueaphet, FBS has donated $5500 to provide a set of professional heavy rescue equipment to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation's volunteer unit, based at Ban Phraek Police Station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. This vital donation enhances the foundation's ability to conduct urgent rescue operations and save lives in critical situations.

Delivered on April 6, 2025, the donation strengthens the region's disaster response capabilities at a crucial time. By equipping local teams with advanced rescue gear, FBS supports faster, safer, and more efficient emergency operations. The tools enable first responders to act swiftly, ensuring timely aid for affected communities and improving readiness for future emergencies.

The Ruamkatanyu Foundation's volunteer team, well-known for their rapid response to accidents and disasters, welcomed the support as a valuable boost to their life-saving efforts.

“This life-saving equipment is essential for reaching and assisting victims after disasters. Thanks to FBS's support, we're now better equipped to help those in urgent need.”

- Mr. Suriya Ammarit, Leader of the Ruamkatanyu Volunteer Team

FBS is proud to collaborate on this meaningful initiative with long-standing partner Mr. Chanchai Sueaphet, who shared:

“During holidays like Songkran, accidents often increase due to high travel. We're proud that FBS values every life and stands alongside our rescue teams. I'm honored to represent FBS in donating this essential rescue equipment to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation. FBS continues to prove it's a world-class broker committed to the well-being of Thai people and the greater good of society.”

- Mr. Chanchai Sueaphet, FBS Partner

Together, FBS and its partners reaffirm the mission of making a real difference beyond trading, delivering not just exceptional trading conditions, but also hope, care, and resilience to the communities that need it most.