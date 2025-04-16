Sarah Sherman Sends Flowers To ‘The White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood After ‘Mean’ ‘SNL’ Parody

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Actress Aimee Lou Wood, who is known for 'The White Lotus', has revealed that comedian Sarah Sherman made up for her unflattering portrayal of her in the recent episode of the comedy sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' which featured a parody of 'The White Lotus'.

Wood took to her Instagram Stories to share that Sherman had sent her a bouquet of flowers after the 'The White Lotus' star publicly took offense to her 'SNL' caricature, reports 'Variety'.

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers (Sarah Sherman)”, Wood wrote, sharing a picture of a pink and orange flower arrangement.

As per 'Variety', on Sunday, the night after 'SNL' aired its parody of the Mike White drama, Wood posted on social media that she was unhappy with the way the late-night sketch show singled her out with an unflattering spoof of her 'The White Lotus' character, Chelsea, played by Sherman.

“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago”, she wrote.“Yes, take the piss for sure, that's what the show is about, but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”.

The sketch, entitled 'The White POTUS', was targeted mostly at Donald Trump and his allies as tariffs upend the global economy. It starred James Austin Johnson as the president, Chloe Fineman as Melania Trump, Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. and Jon Hamm as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Wood's Chelsea was the only 'The White Lotus' character to appear in the pre-taped segment. In one comedic turn, Hamm's RFK, dressed as Walton Goggin's Rick, blurts out,“I've been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people's teeth?”.

The camera then showed Sherman's Chelsea, sporting an exaggerated accent and enlarged false teeth.