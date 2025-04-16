Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A$AP Rocky Apologises To Woman He Injured In Viral Met Gala Moment


2025-04-16 02:00:26
(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) American rapper A$AP Rocky has tendered an apology once again for injuring a fan at Met Gala. The rapper had unwittingly hit the fan, messing up her eyeglasses.

The rapper acknowledged a viral moment from that night when he accidentally facepalmed a fan, reports 'People' magazine.

A$AP Rocky spoke with 'Vogue', and reviewed 21 fashion looks throughout his career, including his 2023 Met Gala look. During the interview, he also acknowledged the viral moment from that night. Ahead of the Met Gala, on May 1, 2023, the rapper was filmed attempting to make his way to the entrance of The Carlyle. But he found himself behind a wall of fans instead

As per 'People', he used a nearby onlooker's shoulder to help hoist himself over the barrier set up by the hotel, knocking the woman's glasses in the process.

He told Vogue that he jumped over the barricade because he was trying to get into his hotel room.“I was gonna be late for the Met Gala”, he explained.“I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn't even know that I messed up her glasses. To whoever that young lady was. Again, I apologise. I'm so sorry. I ain't mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault”.

At the time of the viral moment, the fan posted a selfie on Twitter, with her oversized frames after the incident. "A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me”, she wrote. The rapper took note of the selfie, replying, "LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART" before following her @youareasapmadz account. "I'm printing this on a t-shirt", she joked back, adding, "Why is A$AP now oomf (one of my friends)?"

After the incident, he and girlfriend Rihanna appeared at the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' themed fashion event.

