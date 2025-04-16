Enemy Drone Debris Damages Power Line In Poltava Region
This was reported on Telegram by Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"Air defense was active in the Poltava region overnight. Due to the wreckage of an enemy UAV, a power line in the Reshetylivka community was damaged, cutting off electricity to two settlements," Kohut stated.Read also: Russian forces launch 513 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region in the past day
Repair crews are already working to restore power, and no injuries or additional damage to emergency services have been reported.
Earlier, explosions were heard in the Poltava region.
