Russian Morning Attack Damage Facility In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

“It has been established that on March 21, 2026, at approximately 7:40 a.m., the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia using UAVs,” the statement said.

A house was destroyed after being hit by a strike on a private residence. Additionally, the blast wave and debris damaged nearby vehicles and residential buildings. A 42-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were killed in the explosion, and two children were injured.

As a result of a strike on an infrastructure facility, an industrial building was damaged, and an employee was injured.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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Earlier reports indicated that a total of six people were injure as a result of the attack.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service