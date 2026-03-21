Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Morning Attack Damage Facility In Zaporizhzhia

Russian Morning Attack Damage Facility In Zaporizhzhia


2026-03-21 07:02:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

“It has been established that on March 21, 2026, at approximately 7:40 a.m., the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia using UAVs,” the statement said.

A house was destroyed after being hit by a strike on a private residence. Additionally, the blast wave and debris damaged nearby vehicles and residential buildings. A 42-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were killed in the explosion, and two children were injured.

As a result of a strike on an infrastructure facility, an industrial building was damaged, and an employee was injured.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read also: Russian forces attack two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region ten times, fire station damaged

Earlier reports indicated that a total of six people were injure as a result of the attack.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN21032026000193011044ID1110890474



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search