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Air Defense Forces Shot Down 148 Of 154 Russian Drones

Air Defense Forces Shot Down 148 Of 154 Russian Drones


2026-03-21 07:02:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, Russian forces launched attacks using 154 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), with about 90 of them being Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, Air Defense Forces shot down or neutralized 148 drones.

Five UCAVs hit four locations, and debris from downed drones was found at seven locations.

Read also: War update: 161 clashes on front line, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors see fiercest battles

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Chernihiv region on the morning of March 21, the enemy attacked an energy facility in the Nizhyn district leaving most of the Chernihiv region without power.

Photo: Air Force

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UkrinForm

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