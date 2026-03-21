Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Provides Update On Patients Injured In Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Explosion injuries, acute stress reaction, acoustic trauma-medical professionals assess the condition of those injured in the morning enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia as moderate and mild,” Fedorov noted.

According to him, two women, aged 84 and 74, have been diagnosed with acute stress reaction; after receiving medical care, they will be treated at home.

The injured teenage girls suffered blast injuries and post-concussion syndrome.

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The 46-year-old man is in moderate condition and remains under medical supervision, while the 44-year-old woman and man will be treated at home.

As reported, two people were killed, and six others were injured, including girls aged 11 and 15, as a result of a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of March 21.

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