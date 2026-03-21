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Italy's Saipem Announces New Fertilizer Project In Turkmenistan

Italy's Saipem Announces New Fertilizer Project In Turkmenistan


2026-03-21 07:03:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 21. Italy's Saipem announced that it has been awarded a new urea license agreement by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI) for the construction of a fertilizer plant in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the company.

According to the statement, the planned urea unit will have a production capacity of 3,500 tonnes per day and will be designed in line with high standards of efficiency, reliability, and safety.

The project follows the implementation of the Garabogazkarbamid plant, commissioned in 2018 in Garabogaz, Turkmenistan. The facility was developed with the participation of Mitsubishi and Gap Insaat Yatirim ve Dis Ticaret A.S., while Saipem supplied the SnamprogettiTM Urea technology under a contract awarded by MHI in 2014.

The new agreement is part of the ongoing industrial cooperation between Saipem and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which includes joint projects in several technological areas.

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