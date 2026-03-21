Russia Reports Massive Drone Attack Oil Refineries And Chemical Plants Targeted

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Russian service of the BBC

The region's governor, Yuriy Slyusar, claims that about 90 UAVs were shot down in nine districts of the Rostov region. According to him, as of 6 a.m. local time, the threat from drones in the region remained.

Meanwhile, in Ufa, oil refineries in the city were targeted by drone attacks on the night of March 20, said Bashkortostan Governor Radiy Khabirov.

The head of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, also reported an attack on the region last night targeting Saratov and Engels. The strike caused damage to civilian infrastructure, the regional governor stated.

He did not specify which facility was damaged, but local media reported that the target of the attack may have been an oil refinery, the article notes.

Moscow reported the alleged downing of 27 drones. On Saturday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that another five drones had reportedly been shot down as they approached the city, bringing the total number of UAVs downed to 27.

In addition, the city of Togliatti in the Samara region came under attack, the Telegram channel Astra reported, citing residents.

According to Astra's OSINT analysi, the fire in Togliatti following the nighttime attack broke out in the vicinity of two chemical plants, Tolyattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot. A video of the fire posted on social media was filmed 4.6–6 kilometers from the blaze. It is currently unknown which plant is on fire.

Tolyattikauchuk is a petrochemical plant that produces synthetic rubber and chemical components used in the manufacture of tires and rubber products.

KuibyshevAzot is a chemical plant that produces nitrogen fertilizers and chemical raw materials (caprolactam, polyamides).

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have allegedly destroyed 283 drones overnight.

The Defense Ministry of the aggressor country claims that on the night of Friday into Saturday, drones were shot down over 12 regions of Russia, Tatarstan, on the approach to Moscow, and over the occupied Crimean Peninsula. The largest number of drones was allegedly shot down over the Rostov region.

Russian forces attack two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region ten times, fire station damaged

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 19, drones attacked the industrial zone of the city of Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol region (Russian Federation), where the Azot chemical plant is located.

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