In Zaporizhzhia, Injury Toll After Drone Attack Climbs To Six, With Two Fatalities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“Another man required medical assistance-the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing,” Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the victim is a 46-year-old man who was injured when drones struck the city.

He has now received medical care.

As a result of the Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, three people were wounded, and two people were killed.

Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported that the number of wounded had increased to six.

“There are already six wounded as a result of this morning's Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Another man and two women have sought medical attention,” Fedorov wrote.

As reported, on the morning of March 21, a Russian drone destroyed a private home, killing a man and a woman; two girls-aged 15 and 11-were injured.

Photos, video: Dmytro Smolienko, Ukrinform