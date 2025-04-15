Revature Appoints Vikas Anand As Its Vice President Of Revenue Operations For India

With Two Decades of Talent Management Experience, Veteran Leader Will Help Accelerate Revenue Growth Through New Global Capability Center Relationships

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revature , a technology talent as a service provider, today announced the appointment of Vikas Anand as vice president (VP) of revenue operations in India. In this role, Anand will be primarily responsible for developing successful strategies to drive the company's revenue growth in this key region, with a focus on building new collaborations with global capability centers (GCCs).

"Vikas has a strong reputation for driving revenue operations, marketing and overall business strategy success at the top talent management companies in India," said Srini Venkatraman, senior vice president and global business head at Revature. "He also has the ability to collaborate with key stakeholders and quickly build credibility with new clients as well as proven prospecting and new business experience – all of which will benefit Revature as it expands its footprint in India, which is a strategic area of growth for the business."

Prior to Anand's role at Revature, he spent more than 20 years growing several brand-name talent management companies, including NIIT Limited, Simplilearn and HackerEarth. At NIIT, Anand led the GCC business vertical for StackRoute, driving digital transformation initiatives. At Simplilearn, he was the director of GCCs, where he built a high-performing sales team, implemented impactful processes and achieved strong business results. Prior, Anand was the director of enterprise and emerging business segments at HackerEarth, where he managed a large sales team, fostering strategic relationships and boosting revenue. To further support his career, he earned an MBA in marketing from Christ University in Bangalore, India.

"Revature has the potential to make a huge impact in India, where there's a great opportunity to further enhance talent management with a unique approach by offering both emerging talent and training programs," said Anand. "With Revature's Total Talent Solution , we can help GCCs deliver skilled tech talent faster and at a lower cost to help achieve their business goals."

Anand's appointment comes on the heels of other recent strategic executive announcements, including Tan Moorthy's appointment from COO to CEO last month as well as Vivek Ravichandran's appointment as senior vice president and head of training, technology and platform.

About Revature

Revature is bridging the IT skills gap and accelerating technology workforces for mid-to-large organizations worldwide – from Fortune 500 companies to the federal government and leading system integrators. Our Total Talent Solution empowers customers to cultivate the right technology talent through a combination of its Emerging Talent Programs and Digital Academies. The company takes a human-centric approach to building a skills-first technology workforce for enterprises with an emphasis on continuous learning. By offering both interpersonal skills and technical skills, including in areas like AI and ML, data and analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and application development, Revature delivers day-one productive talent 70% faster while reducing customer costs by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. Revature is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and Chennai, India. Learn more at revature and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

