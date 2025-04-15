Opinion US-China Clash Sparks New Alliances: Trump's Tariffs Shift Global Dynamics

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, with a reduction to 10% during this period. However, this decision excluded China, as Trump raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%, citing what he described as China's failure to respect global markets.

This escalation falls within the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies, where tensions show no signs of easing. Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social, that“the days of China exploiting the United States and other countries are no longer sustainable or acceptable.” He added that he hopes China will soon recognize the necessity of negotiating“fair deals” with the United States.

China's response was swift. The spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, stated that while China does not wish to engage in trade or tariff wars, it will not back down if such conflicts escalate. As Trump announced the increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, China retaliated by raising its own tariffs on American products to 84%, up from the initial 34%, further intensifying the confrontation.

This tariff escalation has raised global concerns about the broader impact of the trade war on the world economy. While China has been consolidating its economic power through advanced manufacturing policies and innovative technologies, the United States appears to be distancing itself from its traditional allies in the region-particularly Japan and South Korea-which have begun exploring new avenues for economic cooperation with China.







For decades, Japan and South Korea have been key allies of the United States in East Asia, forming a critical part of the alliance aimed at countering China's rise. However, as economic tensions between the US and China have intensified, these long-standing allies have begun to reassess their strategic positions. In recent years, Japan and South Korea have significantly strengthened their economic ties with China, especially in areas such as trade and investment. This evolution underscores the fact that China is no longer viewed solely as a threat, but also as an indispensable economic partner.

The shift from traditional alliances with the United States to greater cooperation with China marks a significant strategic transformation in the foreign policies of both Japan and South Korea. As the world's second-largest economy, China has demonstrated its ability to exert considerable economic influence globally, making it a vital investment destination for many countries, including its East Asian neighbors. Moreover, China's collaboration with Japan and South Korea in sectors such as infrastructure and technology reflects a transformation in international relations-one that may fundamentally alter the geopolitical balance in the region.

China's economic strength is evidenced not only by the scale of its exports but also by its expansive investments in global technology and infrastructure. In this context, the world is gradually transitioning toward a multipolar system, where economic power is no longer concentrated solely in the hands of the United States. As tensions escalate between the two powers, previous alliances appear to be shifting, paving the way for a new global geopolitical and economic order.

While the United States continues to employ sanctions and trade pressure, China is steadily reinforcing its position as a central pole in the global economic system. In response to US policies, China has raised tariffs on American imports and has signaled the possibility of further retaliatory measures.

Amid this transformation, it is evident that China has succeeded in forging economic agreements with countries once considered adversaries. Even Japan and South Korea-nations that had previously aligned with the US in opposing China's rise-are now pursuing cooperative relationships with the Asian giant. This shift signals a profound change in the global geopolitical map, with China's role as an economic powerhouse becoming increasingly undeniable.

Ultimately, the United States now faces unprecedented economic challenges. If these trade confrontations continue, it risks facing significant threats on both economic and political fronts. China, once perceived as an emerging power, now stands as a genuine contender to US dominance, potentially heralding the start of a new era of competition between the two nations-with China possibly assuming global leadership in the near future.

When will Trump come to understand that a nation as vast and complex as the United States cannot be governed with the mindset of a real estate developer focused solely on profitable deals? The conflation of trade and politics will inevitably disrupt the global system-and in that scenario, the United States may well be the only loser.

Dr. Marwa El-Shinawy – Academic and Writer