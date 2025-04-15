403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM Asadov Meets With Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 15, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.
They also discussed opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment