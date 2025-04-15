Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Asadov Meets With Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili

2025-04-15 07:19:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 15, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

They also discussed opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.

