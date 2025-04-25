Kucoin Secures Thai Market Entry With Full Regulatory Backing

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

KuCoin has officially launched its cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand after receiving full approval from the country's Securities and Exchange Commission , positioning itself as the ninth licensed digital asset platform in the nation. Operating under the rebranded entity KuCoin Thailand, formerly known as ERX Company Limited, the exchange aims to deliver a locally tailored trading experience while leveraging KuCoin's global infrastructure.

The platform offers support for Thai baht transactions, cryptocurrency trading, and services in the Thai language. Existing ERX users have been seamlessly migrated to the new system, accessible via the KuCoin Thailand website and mobile applications on both Android and iOS platforms.

Thailand's crypto exchange landscape is becoming increasingly competitive, with KuCoin joining established players such as Bitkub Online, Gulf Binance, Upbit Exchange, and WAAN Exchange. Bitkub currently dominates the market with a daily trading volume of approximately $70 million, according to data from CoinGecko. In contrast, KuCoin's global platform reports a daily volume of $3.8 billion, indicating its substantial presence in the international market.

Despite its global stature, KuCoin faces significant challenges in penetrating the Thai market. The country's regulatory environment is stringent, particularly concerning the use of digital assets for payments, which the Bank of Thailand banned in 2022. While trading is permitted, authorities have intensified scrutiny on peer-to-peer crypto services operated from abroad to combat scams and money laundering.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?