Walmart Launches Initiative To Boost Domestic Sales For Chinese Exporters

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Walmart China has introduced a programme aimed at assisting Chinese exporters in enhancing their domestic sales, aligning with Beijing's efforts to mitigate the impact of escalating US tariffs. The initiative seeks to integrate these exporters into Walmart's supply chain, simplifying the approval process and facilitating easier access to the domestic market. This move comes as Chinese exporters face challenges due to a 145% tariff hike from the US, prompting the Chinese government to encourage local businesses to pivot towards domestic sales.

Despite government encouragement, many Chinese exporters remain hesitant to redirect their goods to the domestic market. Factory owners cite lower profits, weak demand, aggressive price competition, delayed payments, and high return rates as significant deterrents. Efforts by China's commerce ministry, including organizing local matchmaking events and issuing support through firms like JD and Meituan, have been met with skepticism by small and medium-sized enterprises. These businesses argue that the proposed support falls short of addressing structural challenges, emphasizing the need for fiscal stimulus, rising consumer incomes, and stronger social safety nets to boost domestic consumption.

Walmart's initiative also includes expanding its e-commerce platform, Walmart Marketplace, within China. The company has established offices in 11 cities nationwide, including Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Hangzhou, offering support in product selection, operational guidance, and both online and offline training to help international sellers grow their businesses on the platform. Additionally, Walmart unveiled its 2025 new seller incentive programme, offering up to $75,000 in incentives, with benefits such as preferential logistics services.

However, Walmart's efforts to mitigate the impact of US tariffs have not been without controversy. The company has faced pushback from Chinese suppliers after requesting significant price reductions to offset the cost of tariffs. Some suppliers, including producers of kitchenware and clothing, have been asked to lower their prices by as much as 10% per round of tariffs, essentially shouldering the full cost of the duties. This approach has led to tensions with Chinese authorities, who have summoned Walmart executives for discussions. State broadcaster CCTV's official social media account criticized Walmart's demands, stating that they“may violate commercial contracts” and warning that“the consequences for the company will go beyond just a discussion” if it continues to press for discounts.

See also Singapore Establishes Task Force to Navigate Economic Challenges Amid Rising Trade Tensions

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?