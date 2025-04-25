Cooler Weather Expected Friday, Mild Conditions To Continue Through Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 25 (Petra) -- Temperatures are expected to dip slightly on Friday, settling around seasonal averages, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The weather will be pleasant over the highlands and moderate across other regions, with moderate northwesterly winds prevailing.On Saturday, similar conditions will persist, with cool temperatures in the highlands and moderate weather elsewhere. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate, occasionally becoming active in desert areas.A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Sunday, bringing generally mild conditions accompanied by scattered clouds at medium and high altitudes. Winds will shift from light southeasterly during the day to northwesterly by evening.Monday will see a further slight increase in temperatures, with warm weather prevailing. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, particularly in eastern regions, where light and scattered showers may occur. Winds will turn brisk and northwesterly, stirring dust in desert areas and reducing horizontal visibility.Highs and lows on Friday are forecast to range between 26 C and 14 C in eastern Amman, 24 C and 12 C in western Amman, 23 C and 11 C in the northern highlands, and 25 C and 10 C in the Sharah highlands.In the desert regions, temperatures will reach 29 C by day and dip to 13 C at night. Plains areas will see similar readings at 26 C and 14 C, while the northern Jordan Valley is expected to record 30 C and 15 C, and the southern Jordan Valley 30 C and 18 C. The Dead Sea will reach 31 C during the day and 17 C at night, while Aqaba will be the warmest, with highs of 32 C and lows of 18 C.