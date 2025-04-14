403
Expert Warns Climate Change Threatens Global Economy
(MENAFN) According to Erhan Aslanoglu, an economics professor at Istanbul Bilgi University, climate change is set to significantly impact the contraction of the global economy, leading to disruptions in production and creating logistical and supply chain challenges.
Aslanoglu noted that the repercussions of climate change on industries such as tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing not only affect the environment but also influence vital economic metrics.
A recent study from the University of New South Wales in Australia explored the intricate links between the global economy and climate-related impacts across borders. The findings indicate that projections for macroeconomic losses become increasingly severe with higher levels of greenhouse gas emissions.
In scenarios with very high emissions, the study predicts that the global gross domestic product (GDP) could experience an 11% decline, excluding weather-related factors. However, when climate considerations are included, this potential loss could escalate to around 40% by 2100.
Aslanoglu highlighted that climate change exerts both direct and indirect influences on economic activities, but he underscored that the most pressing issue is the loss of life, as rising temperatures can trigger serious health problems, including heart disease and hypertension.
