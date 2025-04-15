Pure Financial Advisors, LLC Deepens Midwest Presence With Acquisition Of Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure"), a San Diego, CA-based financial education, planning and investment advice company, announced it has acquired Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC ("Fairhaven"), located in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton, Illinois. Fairhaven is a financial planning and investment management firm with nearly $900 million in client assets1. The deal marks Pure's second acquisition of 2025 – its sixth overall – and significantly increases its presence in Chicago and the broader Midwest market.

"We're excited to welcome the Fairhaven team to the Pure family," said Brian Perry, Chief Investment Officer of Pure. "Both teams are grounded in financial planning, tax-efficiency, prudent investment advice and share a passion for financial education. But what really sets this partnership apart is the cultural fit – it's a strong foundation for long-term success for both our clients and team."

For Fairhaven, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, joining Pure brings an even broader level of service to their clients.

"As we approached our 10-year milestone, we stepped back to explore what it would take to accelerate our impact – without losing the fun and personality that defines us," said Marc Horner, Founder of Fairhaven. "In Pure, we found a kindred spirit. Together we can continue to elevate the client experience and bring high-quality, fee-only advice to more families. We can't wait to see what the next 10 years bring."

The deal also enhances Pure's capabilities in several strategic areas, particularly in retirement consulting. "We're purposeful about growth, both organic and inorganic, which ensures we are highly selective with whom we partner," said Jason Carver, CFO & Managing Partner of Pure. "Among other things, Fairhaven has established a strong foundation in the retirement consulting business on which we're looking to build. We're excited for the partnership and what this means for our clients and employees."

Pure is backed by funds managed by Lee Equity Partners LLC and Emigrant Partners, LLC, the latter of which played a vital role in connecting the two organizations.

"We were thrilled to help bring these two like-minded firms together," said Liz Nesvold, Chair of Emigrant Partners. "Pure continues to chart one of the most dynamic organic growth stories in the RIA space – thoughtful, client-centric, and intentional. It's a great fit, and we're excited to support what comes next."

Hue Partners, alongside the law firm Brightstar Law Group, represented Fairhaven in the transaction. The law firm of Katz Teller represented Pure in the transaction.

About Pure Financial Advisors, LLC

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, Pure Financial Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor offering independent, fee-only financial education, planning, and investment advice to clients nationwide. Pure has 11 eleven offices throughout the Western and Central United States and, as of March 27, 2025, manages over $8.02 billion in client assets. Pure is driven by its mission of providing fee-only, credentialed financial education, planning, and investment advice to all those in need of it, which currently translates to serving over 6,253 families and clients. Pure grows predominately organically through its marketing efforts, including its media channel (featuring Your Money, Your Wealth ®, TV and Podcast shows), its Education Channel, and its Digital Channel.

Pure has been named to many industry awards and rankings including most recently listed in Inc. Magazine's Top 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America (2024), ranked #56 on Barron's Top 100 RIAs (2024), #34 on Financial Advisor Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs (2024), #162 on Forbes Top RIA Firms (2024), Best Places to Work in San Diego by San Diego Business Journal (2024), and ranked in America's Top Financial Advisory Firms by Newsweek (2025).

If you have any questions about the awards listed or designations mentioned, please visit .

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with businesses in the financial and healthcare services sectors. Over nearly two decades, the firm has utilized its thematic-based investment strategy and deep sector knowledge to identify and partner with talented management teams to accelerate growth and build market-leading businesses. Additional information is available at .

About Emigrant Partners

Emigrant Partners is a specialist capital and advice partner that makes minority, non-voting investments into wealth and alternative asset management businesses. EP has partnered with 20 firms overseeing $120 billion in combined AUM/AUA. EP crafts tailored, flexible investments to allow its partner firms to retain control over their strategy, investment decisions, and day-to-day operations. More information is available at .

1 Total assets includes $783.1 million in regulatory assets under management ("AUM") and $98.8 million in assets under advisement ("AUA"). AUA represents assets for which we are compensated to provide advice, but over which do not have discretionary authority or continuous management responsibility. AUA is not reported as AUM on the Form ADV.

