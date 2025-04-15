Takeda's ENTYVIO Continues Growth Trajectory In Ulcerative Colitis And Crohn's Disease Delveinsight

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the introduction of a subcutaneous formulation, ENTYVIO has expanded patient convenience and global accessibility. Continued growth is supported by rising IBD prevalence and ongoing geographic expansion. LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " ENTYVIO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around ENTYVIO, a gut-selective biologic developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of ENTYVIO. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Takeda Pharmaceutical's ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) Overview Vedolizumab is a biologic medication approved for both intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) use, with regulatory approvals varying by region. The SC formulation is authorized for use in the United States, European Union, and over 50 other countries, while the IV formulation has received approval in more than 70 countries, including the US and the EU. Collectively, vedolizumab IV and SC have accumulated over one million patient-years of global exposure. Vedolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the alpha4beta7 integrin, blocking its interaction with mucosal addressin cell adhesion molecule 1 (MAdCAM-1) - a protein primarily found on blood vessels and lymph nodes in the gastrointestinal tract. This integrin is present on certain white blood cells involved in the inflammatory processes of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. By disrupting the binding between alpha4beta7 integrin and MAdCAM-1, vedolizumab may reduce the migration of these immune cells into the gut, thereby decreasing inflammation. ENTYVIO Dosage For adults with ulcerative colitis, the advised dosage of ENTYVIO is 300 mg given through intravenous infusion at weeks 0, 2, and 6, followed by maintenance infusions every 8 weeks. Treatment should be discontinued if no clinical improvement is observed by week 14.

Drug Name ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) Molecule type Monoclonal antibody Developer Takeda Pharmaceutical Approved Indication Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis Mechanism of action Alpha4beta7 integrin antagonists Route of administration Intravenous infusion or Subcutaneous

Crohn's disease is a progressive type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that results in chronic inflammation throughout the gastrointestinal tract, most commonly affecting the terminal ileum and colon. This inflammation can lead to complications such as strictures, fistulas, and ulcers. In 2024, there were 1.1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn's disease in the United States.

Current treatment approaches primarily include biologics such as adalimumab (HUMIRA and its biosimilars), ustekinumab (STELARA), infliximab (REMICADE and biosimilars), along with systemic corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, 5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA) , and other therapies. Among these, adalimumab held the largest market share in the 7MM in 2024, generating around USD 4 billion in revenue for Crohn's disease treatment.

In 2024, the market size of Crohn's disease was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 8 billion , which is further expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% . The Crohn's disease market is projected to expand due to the introduction of novel therapies with improved efficacy and more convenient routes of administration, broader use of biologics in pediatric populations, growing commercial opportunities in biologic-treated patients, advancements in biomarker development for early diagnosis, and the overall rising prevalence of the disease.

Ulcerative colitis is one of the primary types of chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affecting the gastrointestinal tract. It is an idiopathic and long-standing inflammation of the colonic mucosa, typically presenting with symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal discomfort, and rectal bleeding. In 2023, there were an estimated 3.1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of ulcerative colitis across the 7MM, with numbers expected to rise over the forecast period.

According to current US treatment guidelines, mild-to-moderate cases are initially managed with aminosalicylates or by using corticosteroids for induction followed by maintenance therapy with aminosalicylates. For patients with moderate-to-severe disease, maintenance treatment may involve immunosuppressants like azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine after corticosteroid induction. Alternatively, biologics-particularly anti-TNF agents such as infliximab or adalimumab-can be used alone or alongside immunosuppressants to achieve and sustain remission and mucosal healing.

The treatment landscape across the 7MM is categorized into commonly used drug classes, including conventional therapies, anti-TNF agents, anti-adhesion molecule therapies, JAK inhibitors , and others, reflecting some variations in prescribing practices.

Looking ahead, the anticipated introduction of novel therapies, increased focus on early detection, enhanced use in secondary care, improved implementation strategies, and growing disease awareness are likely to contribute to more effective management of ulcerative colitis. As a result, the ulcerative colitis market will grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2023 at a significant CAGR by 2034. However, the high costs of new treatments and the financial burden of disease complications may pose challenges to widespread adoption.

Emerging Competitors of ENTYVIO

Despite the presence of biosimilars, innovation in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis treatment remains strong, with several emerging therapies exploring new inflammatory pathways to improve efficacy and long-term outcomes. RHB-104 , a combination macrolide antibiotic, is in Phase III trials targeting potential mycobacterial involvement. VELSIPITY , an S1P receptor modulator, works by limiting lymphocyte migration and reducing inflammation. TREMFYA , which inhibits IL-23, is under evaluation for its immune-modulating effects, while ABBV-154 , a TNF inhibitor conjugated with a steroid, aims to enhance TNF suppression.

Additional pipeline therapies include Merck's TL1A inhibitor Tulisokibart (PRA023/MK-7240) in Phase III and Pfizer's JAK3 inhibitor LITFULO in Phase II. Teva and Sanofi are also developing Duvakitug , a monoclonal antibody targeting TNFSF15. These investigational drugs represent significant progress for patients unresponsive to current treatments.

A range of other promising candidates are in development, each targeting unique pathways. Landos Biopharma's Omilancor (BT-11) is in Phase II and acts via LANCL2, while AVB-114 from Avobis Bio/Alimentiv is also in Phase II. Abivax S.A.'s Obefazimod (ABX464) is being studied for its ability to upregulate miR-124. Roche's RVT-3101 (RG6631) , an anti-TL1A antibody, is in Phase II trials, and Mesoblast's RYONCIL (Remestemcel-L) , a mesenchymal stem cell therapy, is progressing in Phase III, offering regenerative potential.

Other noteworthy agents in Phase II include Zasocitinib (TAK-279) from Takeda , a TYK2 inhibitor; AZD7798 from AstraZeneca , targeting CCR9; Sanofi's Balinatunfib (SAR441566) , which blocks TNFR1 signaling; AGMB-129 from Agomab Therapeutics , targeting ALK5/TGFβR1; MBF-118 by Medibiofarma , a PPARγ partial agonist; and MORF-057 by Eli Lilly and Morphic Therapeutic , an α4β7 integrin inhibitor. Together, these developments illustrate a robust and diversified IBD pipeline.

Key Milestones of ENTYVIO



In April 2024, Takeda announced that the FDA has approved the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) for maintenance treatment in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have previously received induction therapy with the intravenous (IV) form of ENTYVIO.

In September 2023, Takeda announced that the FDA has approved the SC formulation of ENTYVIO to be used as maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis following induction treatment with the IV version of ENTYVIO.

In September 2023, Takeda announced that the FDA has accepted for review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for the investigational subcutaneous formulation of ENTYVIO as a maintenance treatment for adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, following induction therapy with the intravenous version of ENTYVIO.

In April 2023, Takeda announced that the FDA has accepted for review its resubmitted Biologics License Application (BLA) for the investigational subcutaneous formulation of ENTYVIO as a maintenance treatment for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis following induction therapy with the intravenous version of ENTYVIO.

In March 2023, Takeda announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare has approved ENTYVIO Pens and prefilled syringes (108 mg for subcutaneous injection) for use as maintenance therapy in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

In May 2020, Takeda announced that the European Commission has approved the subcutaneous formulation of ENTYVIO, a gut-targeted biologic, for maintenance treatment in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

In May 2019, Takeda announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved for an expanded indication of ENTYVIO, allowing its use in treating adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

In May 2019, Takeda announced that the FDA has accepted for review the BLA for a SC formulation of vedolizumab, intended for maintenance treatment in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

In November 2018, Takeda announced the launch of ENTYVIO in Japan for the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

In June 2014, Takeda announced that ENTYVIO is now commercially available in the United States for treating adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

In May 2014, Takeda announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted Marketing authorization for ENTYVIO. It is the first and only biologic approved at the same time for treating adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease who have not responded adequately to, lost response to, or were intolerant of conventional therapies or TNF-alpha inhibitors. In May 2014, Takeda announced that the FDA had granted simultaneous approval of ENTYVIO for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

ENTYVIO Market Dynamics

ENTYVIO has established itself as a leading biologic therapy in the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. As a gut-selective integrin antagonist, ENTYVIO offers a differentiated mechanism of action compared to anti-TNF therapies , which contributes to its positioning as a safer long-term option, particularly for patients at risk of systemic immunosuppression. Its favorable safety profile and efficacy in inducing and maintaining remission have led to its widespread adoption, particularly among patients who have failed previous therapies.

The biologics market for inflammatory bowel disease is highly competitive , with key players including HUMIRA, REMICADE, STELARA , and newer entrants like SKYRIZI and RINVOQ . ENTYVIO has managed to capture significant market share by appealing to both gastroenterologists and patients seeking gut-targeted treatment. Its intravenous formulation , though initially a barrier, has been partially offset by the 2019 launch of the subcutaneous version in global markets, enhancing patient convenience and adherence. However, uptake in the US for the SC version has been slower due to regulatory timelines and physician inertia.

Biosimilar competition is also a factor shaping ENTYVIO's future market dynamics. While biosimilars of anti-TNFs are gaining traction, ENTYVIO currently remains insulated due to patent protections , with biosimilar entry expected post-2026 . This provides Takeda a limited window to maximize revenue, expand its patient base, and reinforce brand loyalty. Strategic moves such as expanding indications, enhancing real-world evidence, and increasing global access will be crucial to maintaining its competitive edge.

Moreover, the shift in payer dynamics and healthcare cost containment efforts are increasingly influencing biologic prescribing behavior. Takeda must continue to demonstrate value through outcome-based contracts and cost-effectiveness data. As newer agents with novel mechanisms enter the market, maintaining differentiation and proving long-term value will be central to ENTYVIO's sustained success.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 ENTYVIO: Takeda Pharmaceutical 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of ENTYVIO 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of ENTYVIO

